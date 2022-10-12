The staff at Lewisville Animal Services has been working hard to find homes for pets in its center, but apartment breed restrictions and rent increases have created barriers for individuals wishing to adopt.
Since May, Lewisville Animal Services has waived adoption fees for its large dogs over 20 pounds because there is such a high intake. The shelter only has 38 kennels for large dogs and has seen an increase in 34% of large dogs coming into the shelter.
“From October 1 of 2021 to September 30, 2022, we took in 1,352 dogs and most of those are large dogs,” said Amanda Earl, the animal services supervisor for Lewisville Animal Services. “What we’ve had to do is waive adoption fees because everybody else is as well.”
Across the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and the entire state, animal services are having to waive adoption fees to keep up with other shelters and avoid overflow. In Lewisville, there are 101 animals in the shelter right now.
“We’ve had more surrenders and the biggest reason right now is because people can’t afford to live where they’re living and it’s difficult to be discerning with where you’re going to live when your own personal resources are limited,” she said.
Because housing prices and apartments are so high right now, animal care is unfortunately the thing that suffers first, Earl said.
Over the past year, length of stay for dogs has increased at Lewisville Animal Services because they fall under breed restrictions that apartments in the area have. This includes pit bulls, huskies, certain types of shepherds, and more. These restricted breeds make up 90% of the Lewisville shelter right now.
“I think we have 10 VIPs, which are dogs, mainly, who’ve been in the shelter for more than 30 days,” she said. “We have 10 VIPs right now, which we’ve never had that many big dogs.”
Shelter staff will continue to have specials and events if they can. Upcoming, the shelter will be doing a fundraising event at the Rusty Beagle on Nov. 2. More details on the event will be posted once finalized.
If you are interested in adopting, visit the City of Lewisville’s website and navigate to animal services. The site has a list of current pets and more information on each.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.