The staff at Lewisville Animal Services has been working hard to find homes for pets in its center, but apartment breed restrictions and rent increases have created barriers for individuals wishing to adopt. 

Since May, Lewisville Animal Services has waived adoption fees for its large dogs over 20 pounds because there is such a high intake. The shelter only has 38 kennels for large dogs and has seen an increase in 34% of large dogs coming into the shelter. 

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

