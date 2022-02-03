All city of Lewisville facilities will be closed due to hazardous road conditions expected to continue through the day, the city announced.
This closure includes the skate park and all athletic fields at Railroad Park and Lewisville Lake Park, and all public restrooms in all city parks.
Residents needing to report a weather-related issue can call 972.219.3510. Please do not call 911 except for life-threatening issues that require prompt police or fire department response.
Garbage and recycling collection also has been impacted:
Republic Waste - collection is cancelled for Friday. If conditions allow, Thursday routes will be collected on Saturday with a delayed start. Friday routes will resume next week on their regular schedule.
CWD - collection is canceled for Friday. Thursday and Friday routes will be picked up next week on their regular schedule. Any additional changes will be announced as needed.
City officials will make a decision on Friday about a possible delayed opening on Saturday.
Residents can sign up for emergency callout service on the “Lewisville Citizen Alert” page at cityoflewisville.com.
