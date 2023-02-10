FLOWER MOUND – Lewisville head boys basketball coach Toby Martin admitted it was a little frustrating to watch his Farmers force 13 first-half turnovers, but trail Marcus by one point at the half.
The Farmers had plenty of chances to capitalize on the Marauders’ miscues, but went just three-of-12 on three-point attempts.
Martin had a rather blunt message for his Farmers in the locker room.
“Coach (Martin) basically told us, ‘If y’all want to win this game, dig down deep and find it in your heart to win,’” said Lewisville senior Tre’Lin Green.
Lewisville heeded Martin’s message. A stout defensive performance in the third quarter fueled a 14-0 run as the Farmers rallied for a 65-52 victory against Marcus in Marauders Activity Center.
Green had his finger prints all over this win. The Lewisville senior used a combination of speed and quick hands to dominate on both sides of the ball. He opened the scoring Tuesday with a 3-pointer, and then in the third quarter, scored five of his nine points on the Farmers’ 14-0 scoring run and then made a jump shot just inside the three-point line at the buzzer to give Lewisville a 51-40 lead.
Green finished with a game-high 23 points.
“I’m short, so it showed me how to be fast because that’s what my dad always told me,” Green said.
Martin said Green is one of the best on-ball defenders that he’s ever coached.
“He makes things difficult, especially if there is no secondary ball handler,” Martin said. “He was able to put a lot of pressure on guys. And as you can see when we went on that run, those guys were fatigued and we threw waves of guards at them.”
Green’s efforts helped Lewisville (22-10 overall, 8-5 District 6-6A) to overcome a 20-point performance by Marcus freshman Luke Susko.
It was a back-and-forth affair until midway through the third quarter.
Marcus (10-20, 2-11) overcame some ball-handling struggles to gain a 28-27 halftime lead. The Marauders went up 30-27 after a layup by junior Dyson Dudley to start the third quarter and later 34-32 after junior Naeem Cornett spun around a Lewisville defender and made a euro-step layup.
Dudley finished with 10 points.
But Lewisville proceeded to wear down Marcus with its defensive pressure. The Farmers blitzed the Marauders with a 14-0 run in just four minutes of game time to completely flip the tables on Marcus. Colby Springs made a nice dish to Landon Brown, who converted a layup to cap off the extended run and give Lewisville a 46-34 lead.
“We knew that our defensive pressure would be consistent,” Martin said. “We knew those shot opportunities would continue to come. We just had to capitalize on them.”
With both Lewisville and Coppell winning their respective games on Friday night, the Farmers remain one game ahead of the Cowboys (6-6) for fourth place in District 6-6A. Coppell topped Plano West, 69-58.
Lewisville is on the road Tuesday at Hebron. If the Farmers defeat the Hawks or if the Cowboys lose to Marcus, Lewisville clinches a playoff berth. But if Lewisville loses and Coppell wins, it will force a one-game play-in game between the Farmers and Cowboys.
Hebron defeated Lewisville, 61-49, on Jan. 20.
“As long as we continue to play after Tuesday, we’re good with it,” Martin said. “We obviously want to get a chance and get back at Hebron. We were down a little bit going into that game with some injury stuff. So, we’ve got to go in and play assertive and play our game.”
