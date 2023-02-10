Tre'Lin Green

Lewisville senior Tre’Lin Green scored a game-high 23 points in Friday’s 65-52 win over Marcus.

 By David Wolman | Star Local Media

FLOWER MOUND – Lewisville head boys basketball coach Toby Martin admitted it was a little frustrating to watch his Farmers force 13 first-half turnovers, but trail Marcus by one point at the half.

The Farmers had plenty of chances to capitalize on the Marauders’ miscues, but went just three-of-12 on three-point attempts.

