Winston Henvey
Local residents gathered in downtown Lewisville to celebrate St. Patrick's Day and Texas Independence Day on Saturday.
"St. Paddy’s Texas Style" hosted live entertainment including bands like Keeper of the Plains, the Blaggards, Selkie Girls and Rathmore Celtic Rock. The event also had other activities like axe throwing, zip lining, inflatables, life size games, face painting, food trucks and beer. 
