Lori Fickling’s favorite part about serving as the President and CEO of the Lewisville Chamber of Commerce is the people, helping them become successful and connected in the business community. In her free time Fickling enjoys reading, writing, and going on adventures with her family.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
I was born and raised in Dallas, graduated from UNT with a bachelors in business and marketing, moved from college to Lewisville, and have lived in this area ever since. I have been married to my husband Mike (a retired Lewisville firefighter/paramedic) for 28 years. I have a daughter and son-in-law and four amazing grandchildren, ages 2 to 13. I’m a 30-plus year Rotarian and have served on the board of almost every local nonprofit organization at one time or another. I am also a graduate of the U.S. Chamber’s Institute for Organization Management, which earned the IOM designation.
What do you do in your role as President/CEO for the Lewisville Chamber of Commerce?
Well, we have a staff of three here at the chamber, so I do a little bit of everything. Our goal here is to provide opportunities for our member businesses to grow and connect with each other and the community, and that is very much a team effort. I spend a great deal of time planning networking events, which includes luncheons, annual awards galas, women’s events, golf tournaments, workforce development summit, government affairs work, and our Leadership Lewisville program.
What is your favorite part about your job?
Definitely the people. We meet so many interesting people along the way and helping them become successful and connected gives me great joy.
Where is your favorite place to spend time in Lewisville?
I’m a big fan of Old Town Wine House. I don’t even drink wine but their food is excellent and the owners have built a relaxed and welcoming place with a cozy and cool vibe. It’s a fun place to meet friends, enjoy great food, and listen to music.
What do you like to do in your free time?
I’m a beach person so I try to get to the ocean several times a year. I love to read and to write and that provides the perfect atmosphere for both of those. I love seeing new places, too, so travel and adventure rank high for me. But probably my favorite thing to do in my free time is to be with family. I have four grandchildren and I’m their biggest fan and cheerleader. I go to every game, dance recital, and school activity they have and I love it!
How did you know working for the chamber was something you wanted to pursue as a career?
I actually never thought about working for a chamber until I joined the chamber as a business owner and got involved on committees, and eventually served on the board. I was on the board of the Flower Mound Chamber long ago when the president resigned. I was asked to serve as interim president and ultimately was hired for the job full time. I spent 10 wonderful years in that role, and 12 years later I found myself back in chamber work here at the Lewisville Chamber — a job I love very much!
What are you passionate about?
I am passionate about my faith, my family, my friends, my community, and life, and anything I can do to make those things shine brightly.
Who or what inspires you?
I am inspired by my faith in God and my love for Jesus. I was blessed with wonderful parents who inspired me to be the best I could be and to always think of others before myself. Having children and grandchildren changes your perspective and inspires me to be.
Please share anything else you would like our readers to know.
I’m a hard worker and I never quit until a job is done. I also love to think big and hopefully motivate others to do the same. My goal is to always be an encourager and show others the potential that lies within themselves. People are beautiful and the world is beautiful, and I can’t get enough of either.
