As Lewisville continues a construction project to expand Corporate Drive, the City Council approved an amendment to its City Thoroughfare Plan on Monday night to designate a section of the road as a four-lane divided roadway.
David Salmon, city engineer, said the city is changing the thoroughfare plan to match what it it proposing in its construction project.
“Starting at the western city limits all the way to (Interstate Highway) 35 is a four-lane undivided roadway but as it crosses 35, it switches to a four-lane divided (roadway),” Salmon said. “Everything out there west of 35, whether existing or proposed, is going to be a four-lane divided (roadway).”
According to city officials, Corporate between Waters Ridge Drive and Holfords Prairie Road is currently classified as a four-lane undivided collector street. However a short section of Corporate between Waters Ridge and Railroad Street is a four-lane roadway separated by a 24-foot wide median, making it a divided roadway.
In addition, a section of Corporate between Railroad and Holfords Prairie is being designed as a four-lane divided roadway separated by a median. Officials said the road is expected to have bike lanes, pedestrian features and landscape enhancements.
During a recent transportation board meeting, City Engineer Sagar Medisetty said the designation of streets determine median opening spacing, driveway spacing among other factors. In addition, funding from organizations like the North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG) is typically provided for arterial streets as opposed to collector streets.
Once completed, Corporate is expected to serve as a major east to west corridor east of IH 35E in Lewisville, augmenting State Highway 121 Business and Hebron Parkway. Officials said the road is expected to carry about 20,000 to 30,000 vehicles per day, relieving traffic congestion.
