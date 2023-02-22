Lewisville City Council met on Monday, Feb. 20 to adopt the Healthy Infrastructure Plan, which is a three-pronged master plan that includes parks, trails and the urban tree canopy.

City council and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) approved an update to the current Parks, Recreation and Open Space Master Plan in March 2018. In order for the city of Lewisville to maintain eligibility for park development grants, the plan must be renewed every 10 years and updated every five years or when a significant change impacts city operations and service delivery.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

