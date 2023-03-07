Lewisville City Council approved a rezoning ordinance to bring in a potential two-story duplex to Old Town Lewisville. The motion was approved at Monday’s city council meeting.

The vacant lot that the applicant wanted rezoned is located at 217 South Hatcher Avenue and was zoned a Single-Family Residential. The property contains a driveway, but no structure and a 1981 aerial at the location shows a home on the property, but it was removed prior to 2001.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

