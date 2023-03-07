Lewisville City Council approved a rezoning ordinance to bring in a potential two-story duplex to Old Town Lewisville. The motion was approved at Monday’s city council meeting.
The vacant lot that the applicant wanted rezoned is located at 217 South Hatcher Avenue and was zoned a Single-Family Residential. The property contains a driveway, but no structure and a 1981 aerial at the location shows a home on the property, but it was removed prior to 2001.
The applicant requested that the property would be rezoned to Old Town Mixed-Use Two, as they plan to develop a two-story duplex on the site. Each unit of the duplex will be 1,7000 square feet, have a shaped driveway that will provide each unit access to a two-car garage located behind the duplex, and it will be set back 25 feet, matching the adjacent single family homes set back from South Hatcher Avenue.
The Old Town Mixed-Use Two zoning district is intended to accommodate a wide range of medium and higher-density residential infill development, which allows for duplexes, townhomes, multi-family, and single-family detached homes.
This new two-story duplex and rezoning would be consistent with the Old Town Master Plan, which calls for Old Town Mixed-Use Two zoning at the location. It is also compatible with the surrounding uses, which include single-use family homes surrounding the property.
The rezoning request also aligns with the Lewisville 2025 Vision Plan Big Move of ‘Old Town’ and ‘Diverse and Thriving Neighborhoods’ by providing additional housing options while maintaining compatibility with existing neighborhoods.
The rezoning request was recommended for approval by the Lewisville Planning and Zoning Commission on Feb. 7 and the concept plan was reviewed and staff found that it met all design and development standards.
Before a permit can be issued, the final design of the home will need to be approved by the Old Town Design Review Committee.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
