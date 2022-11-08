Lewisville City Hall
File photo

Lewisville City Council met on Monday, Nov. 7 to hear results of the citizen satisfaction survey, address employee retention, and establish the Unified Development Code.

During the executive session, there was a presentation on the findings of the 2022 Resident Satisfaction Survey which collected surveys from 507 selected residential households. The sample was divided into four sub-sectors for regional comparisons and statistical validity. The survey included 73 questions and addressed several issues including quality of life, city services, library, arts center, and Old Town Lewisville.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

