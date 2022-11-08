Lewisville City Council met on Monday, Nov. 7 to hear results of the citizen satisfaction survey, address employee retention, and establish the Unified Development Code.
During the executive session, there was a presentation on the findings of the 2022 Resident Satisfaction Survey which collected surveys from 507 selected residential households. The sample was divided into four sub-sectors for regional comparisons and statistical validity. The survey included 73 questions and addressed several issues including quality of life, city services, library, arts center, and Old Town Lewisville.
Around 95% were satisfied with Lewisville as a place that welcomes diversity and as a place to live. The survey results said that 85% were satisfied with the city as a place to raise children and 80% were satisfied with having opportunities to volunteer.
Four out of five residents were pleased with having access to public information and 87% were satisfied with the overall appearance of the city. Eleven out of 13 characteristics showed improvement in satisfaction ratios.
All 13 city services tested were graded positively, with residents being most pleased with the library services, fire services, trash collection, curbside recycling and water and sewer. Residents were least satisfied with code enforcement and street lighting.
The city is also focusing on employee recruitment, development and retention as part of Phase II of its Classification and Compensation Study.
The city is conducting a classification and compensation study to ensure the city’s ideal or desired competitive position, to address recruitment and retention within the budget, to maintain a market philosophy for all jobs, and more.
In 2018, the city began to review and revise the zoning and development ordinances. The council gave direction to combine these ordinances into a Unified Development Code. The process to amend the ordinances included an internal technical review committee, roundtable meetings with developers and external design professionals, public open houses and multiple joint workshops with the city council and planning and zoning commission.
The planning and zoning commission recommended unanimous approval on Nov. 1, 2022 and the city council approved the ordinance unanimously on Monday, Nov. 7. It has a proposed effective date of Dec. 1, 2022.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
