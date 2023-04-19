The Lewisville City Council met on Monday, April 17 to receive an update on the Tittle McFadden Public Safety Center.

Council went over alternate priorities for the Tittle McFadden Public Safety Center on Monday, which included lighting protection for admin and central fire, ballistic metal panels at jail connector, a monument sign at the annex building, premium ceiling finishes in the lobby and breakroom, and a graphics and signage package.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

