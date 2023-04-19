The Lewisville City Council met on Monday, April 17 to receive an update on the Tittle McFadden Public Safety Center.
Council went over alternate priorities for the Tittle McFadden Public Safety Center on Monday, which included lighting protection for admin and central fire, ballistic metal panels at jail connector, a monument sign at the annex building, premium ceiling finishes in the lobby and breakroom, and a graphics and signage package.
These priorities would cost $250,000, $156,619, $175,111, $146,184, $29,566, respectively. Additional dollars left over will be used for public art projects.
Disposition of other alternates that the city is likely not going to pursue for the building include alternate ceiling finishes, parking canopies, solar panels, secondary electrical feed, courts covered parking, and facade screening on the parking area.
When it comes to the strategic plan for this project, the city is currently considering the final GMP amendment. Construction completion is expected to be completed in Q3 2024 and the relocation of police and fire is expected to be completed in Q4 2024.
Get Lewisville Leader news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.