During a workshop session Monday, the Lewisville City Council discussed the “For the Love of Lewisville Event,” which would be an event focused on community service, bringing volunteers together to improve local neighborhoods and homes.

Lewisville has not been able to do the event since 2020. The city’s process for the event is to send letters to chosen neighborhoods with applications, prioritizing seniors, veterans and those with disabilities or functional challenges. Staff meets with homeowners to review potential projects; volunteer groups are assigned based on skill level and meet with homeowners to go over the project; and lastly, the city purchases necessary supplies for the event.

