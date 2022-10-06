During a workshop session Monday, the Lewisville City Council discussed the “For the Love of Lewisville Event,” which would be an event focused on community service, bringing volunteers together to improve local neighborhoods and homes.
Lewisville has not been able to do the event since 2020. The city’s process for the event is to send letters to chosen neighborhoods with applications, prioritizing seniors, veterans and those with disabilities or functional challenges. Staff meets with homeowners to review potential projects; volunteer groups are assigned based on skill level and meet with homeowners to go over the project; and lastly, the city purchases necessary supplies for the event.
Because it is still a fairly new event, city staff will choose which neighborhoods to visit and assist. Based on the 18 applications received, staff is able to assist with 11 homes that have been assigned volunteer groups and the other 7 homes were assigned to Valley Creek Church for their event that takes place the week before “For the Love of Lewisville.”
The event is being held on Saturday, Oct. 22 with a kick-off at Lewisville City Hall with breakfast being provided to the volunteers. At 7:30 a.m., volunteers will head to their prospective projects, take a break from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. for lunch, and finish projects around 2 p.m.
The goal for the event in future years is to continue to grow the projects, have it eventually be open to homeowners city wide, and for volunteers to participate individually and be assigned to groups.
Another item discussed during the council's workshop session was a review of the 2022 Police Services Survey and Proposed Recommendations.
The Police Services Survey was conducted exclusively online and consisted of 36 questions. It ran from June 17 to July 1, 2022, included questions in both English and Spanish, and a total of 811 responses were received.
Key findings for the survey included that Lewisville residents felt very safe in all parts of the city during the day and night, but they ultimately feel safer during the day in areas they are familiar with. Only a few responses stated that residents were “very worried” about crime in Lewisville.
Eighteen percent of respondents said that Lewisville had become a safer city while they lived there and 32% said they felt less safe. Many respondents said their top crime concern was violent crime and that is where police should focus their efforts in order to increase safety in the area. Overall satisfaction for the police department was 87.86%
The Lewisville satisfaction rating for 2022 was 93.81%, growing exponentially from 80% in 2017 until this year, which dropped 3% from last year.
Recommendations to keep this number up and increase percentages on the survey included hiring and retention, officer engagement and outreach, increased public education and information, focus on “feel unsafe” areas, and do a streetlight survey.
Going into the city council’s regular session, Mayor TJ Gilmore declared the week of Oct. 9 through Oct. 15, 2022 as Fire Prevention Week with fire personnel present. Mayor Gilmore also declared the week of Oct. 16 through Oct. 22, 2022 as “Keep Lewisville Beautiful Week.”
The consent agenda for the evening consisted of 10 items, but the city council pulled item four, which was for the approval of a resolution authorizing addenda between the City of Lewisville and CDBG-CV sub-recipients adjusting award amounts and performance goals. The agreements for this item were approved on Nov. 1, 2021, but due to hardships, awarded agencies are projected to not meet what was outlined in their agreement. City staff recommended an addendum to the agreements to reduce four agencies’ award amount and performance goals. A resolution was approved unanimously, 6-0.
The remaining consent agenda items were enacted with one motion and approved.
During the regular hearing, there was one item on the agenda to demo the vacant VFW building located at 997 SH 121 Business and build five new office warehouse buildings in its place for a total of 56,200 square feet. The owner requested to reduce the required driveway spacing to 91 feet instead of the required 230 feet. The recommendation was passed.
The next regular city council meeting will be on Oct. 17 at 7 p.m. in Lewisville City Hall. There will be a special session workshop with the city council and the planning and zoning commission on Oct. 10 at 6 p.m. at the Lewisville Grand Theater.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
