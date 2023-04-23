Election Day on May 6 is quickly approaching and on the ballot for city council are one seat each for Place 1 and Place 3. Early voting occurs Monday, April 24 through Tuesday, May 2.
Voters can access specific voting information regarding times and locations through their respective county websites in Denton or Dallas County.
Bob Troyer who is running for Place 1 and Wilfred Ignace Jr. who is running for Place 3 did not respond to the candidate questionnaire.
Learn more about your candidates below.
Why are you running?
PLACE 3
RONNI CADE: Lewisville is experiencing substantial growth, and I want to ensure sustainable economic development to support that growth while maintaining a low tax rate for residents. Having been raised here gives me a unique perspective and understanding that sets me apart in the Place 3 race. I have 30-plus years of proven leadership and experience in our city and the passion that will bring us forward without losing our past and traditions that make Lewisville.
What is your history of involvement in the community?
PLACE 3
RONNI CADE: Lewisville City Council, Place 3 Incumbent; Lewisville City Council ’94-‘98; Mayor Pro-Tem, Deputy Mayor Pro-Tem; North Central Texas Council of Government, Regional Conservation Council; National League of Cities; Women in Municipal Government; Lewisville PD Strategic Planning Committee; Lewisville Citizens Academy; Interagency Task Force on Juvenile Crime; Greater Lewisville Community Coalition; Lewisville Community Relations Committee; Denton County Community Planning Committee on Crime; Denton County Health Advisory Board; Children’s Advocacy Center of Denton County Board of Directors; LISD Adult and Community Ed Advisory Board; LISD Criminal Justice Program Advisory Board; LISD Special Education Advisory Board; LISD Blue Ribbon Committee; Initiated Lewisville Teen Court; Denton County Substance Abuse Coalition; Member of Northview Baptist Church; Northview Home Team Leader; Access Lewisville 911; Old Town Historical Committee; Firehouse Fixin’s Host; Lewisville Fire Dept. Reserve; Lewisville Animal Services Board; Denton County Homelessness Leadership Team; TIRZ 2 & TIRZ 4 Board; Parks & Library Development Corporation Board; Lewisville Fire Prevention & Emergency Medical Services District Board; Lewisville Crime Control & Prevention District Board; Public Housing Finance Corporation; Lewisville Area Chamber of Commerce Board; Heart Of The City volunteer.
What are some things voters should know about you?
PLACE 3
RONNI CADE: I have been married 42 years, have 2 children and 2 grandchildren. I am a breast cancer survivor and super advocate for my adult son with autism. I love history, especially the history of Lewisville, genealogy, forensics, all things having to do with woodworking, and I absolutely love fishing.
What are your top priorities as a candidate?
PLACE 3
RONNI CADE: Senior Housing; Redevelopment of the Mall area and Business 121 Corridor; Aging City Infrastructure and Facilities; Employee Recruitment and Retention
What do you think the city’s top priorities should be at this stage of its growth?
PLACE 3
RONNI CADE: At the recent city council retreat, in March, the following priorities were set as follows:
- Attainable Housing
- Mall Redevelopment
- Redevelopment of the Business 121 Corridor
- City Infrastructure & Facilities
- Employee Recruitment, Development and Retention
- 10 Minute Walk to the Park Initiative
- Old Town Development
- Northern Gateway
- Lake Master Plan and Redevelopment
Do you think the city is heading in the right direction, why or why not?
PLACE 3
RONNI CADE: Yes I do. We have a really cohesive council that is committed to working on plans and priorities that will carry Lewisville into the next decade or more by redeveloping and utilizing the city’s existing natural assets through long range planning, ensuring achievable goals through major collaboration with citizens and stakeholders.
If you could fix any single problem facing the city right now, what would it be and how would you address it?
PLACE 3
RONNI CADE: That would be senior housing and the needs that our senior citizen’s face on a daily basis. Our senior population is in crisis throughout this country and there is no one solution that in and of itself will come close to “fixing” the problems they face day to day. I would love to have a coordinated resource hub for senior citizens that would help them find and obtain resources that are available. This is a program that will take a lot of planning and collaboration with the stakeholders of our community. This is a program that I look forward to working on, bringing it to fruition.
