Changes are coming to I-35 as the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) and Lewisville’s Parks and Recreation department enter new phases of the I-35 bridge project.
In a Monday meeting, the Lewisville City Council gave consensus on possible developments that could be made to improve the stretch of I-35 that runs through Lewisville.
TxDOT’s improvements include flipping the orientation of Corporate Drive and I-35 where Corporate would be below the highway. Additionally, the configuration of State Highway 121 with a flyover and the curling ramp would go away, City Engineer David Salmon said.
“This will become a typical TxDOT interchange where the service roads come up adjacent to the bridge,” he said.
Construction for a third interchange will run from Fox Street north of College Street. The Main Street will be widened to three lanes plus turn lanes. The intersection at Edmund Lane and Main Street will also be changed to no longer allow left turn in or out of the intersection for safety reasons. The present traffic signal will be taken away to avoid some of the backups at Edmunds Lane and Main Street.
“We’ve been talking about that for years,” Councilmember Ronni Cane said. “That discussion came up in the mid ‘90s, and I think they wanted to burn us at the stake for it.”
The entirety of TxDOT’s project to improve some of the I-35 interchanges runs from I-635 to State Highway 121 at the Denton County line.
As TxDOT continues its improvements, Cane said she wants safety to be considered. She said the current I-35 interchanges propose many safety risks and make it difficult for first responders to reach highway wrecks in a reasonable time as one wrong decision can force drivers to have to enter back on the highway in multiple loops until they make the right exit.
“That is the worst design in the history of Texas,” she said.
Parks and Recreation Director Stacie Anaya discussed the possibility of developing previously undeveloped properties along I-35 into reforested canopies and parkland as a part of the city’s healthy infrastructure plan.
“I look to McKinney and what they’re doing,” Mayor TJ Gilmore said. “Every square foot they get, they plant a crepe myrtle. I’m not saying crepe myrtles are what we want, but any square foot where they can put trees, they put them there.”
At key exits, Anaya said developing parkland could resolve the issue of ensuring parks are at most a 10 minute walk from residents.
“I like it, I want it, let’s have it,” Gilmore said.
