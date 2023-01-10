Lewisville parks
City of Lewisville/Courtesy photo

Lewisville City Council met for their first meeting of 2023 on Monday, Jan. 9 to receive a presentation regarding an update of the establishment of the Lewisville Park Alliance.

In 2019, Councilmember Daniels pitched an idea for a nonprofit to support Parks and Recreation initiatives and the consideration for the combination of the nonprofit with Keep Lewisville Beautiful. Over the next few years, conversations with Keep Lewisville Beautiful ensued.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

