Lewisville City Council met on Monday, May 1 to receive an update on neighborhood grants in the city and provide direction for the future of the programs.

The city currently has five active grant programs, the Property Enhancement Program, Love Your Block, the Neighborhood Enhancement Program, PEP Plus, and Code Abatement. The Property Enhancement Program is the city’s most successful program with 256 grants awarded totalling $588,741.17 since 2016.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments