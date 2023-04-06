financial report FY2022
City of Lewisville

Lewisville City Council met on Monday, April 3 to review the annual comprehensive financial report and the popular annual financial report for fiscal year 2022.

During the work session, the council received a presentation from Weaver, an assurance, tax, and advisory firm who completed the audit for the city of Lewisville. In the findings, Weaver issued the independent auditor’s report on the financial statements and had an unmodified opinion.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments