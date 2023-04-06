Lewisville City Council met on Monday, April 3 to review the annual comprehensive financial report and the popular annual financial report for fiscal year 2022.
During the work session, the council received a presentation from Weaver, an assurance, tax, and advisory firm who completed the audit for the city of Lewisville. In the findings, Weaver issued the independent auditor’s report on the financial statements and had an unmodified opinion.
They also issued the independent auditor’s report on internal control over financial reporting and on compliance and other matters based on an audit of financial statements performed in accordance with government auditing standards. Weaver said that no findings were noted.
Weaver also issued the independent auditor’s reports on compliance for each major federal and state program and reports on internal control over compliance and on the schedules of expenditures of federal and state awards in accordance with the uniform guidance and uniform grant management standards. No findings were noted and Weaver has an unmodified opinion.
When it comes to the auditing process, the engagement timeline starts with interim fieldwork in early August, moving to final fieldwork in early January. Next, the process is to have an audit opinion issued in late March. Right now, the city has almost completed the process, having a council meeting addressing the audit in early April, and next steps include discussing developments and issues.
Weaver performed the audit process in a risk-based approach in which they identified potential areas of risk that could lead to material misstatement of the financial statements. Areas of risk the audit covered included revenue recognition, capital projects, long-term liabilities, the Castle Hills annexation, and more.
Between the years 2013 to 2022, Lewisville’s population grew 36% from 97,860 to 132,620. The large increase in 2022 was due to the annexation of Castle Hills, which added approximately 17,000 residents to Lewisville. The city has also added a tremendous number of new and infill development as well as redevelopment projects that have aided in the renewal and growth of the city.
The city’s assessed valuation for 2022 was $15.1 billion, a 29% increase from the prior year. This includes $2.95 billion in taxable value brought on by the annexation of Castle Hills.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
