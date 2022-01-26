In a Tuesday meeting, Mayor TJ Gilmore and members of the Lewisville City Council voted unanimously to send a letter to the Denton County Commissioners Court in support of an internal investigation of the Denton County Appraisal District.
The support for an investigation followed the Commissioners Court highlighting instances of alleged mismanagement and a lack of transparency from the appraisal district.
“If it was just us, I think it would be deflected after the last couple of years with the DCAD,” Gilmore said. “But I think having a strong voice from multiple cities will send a strong message that our residents are frustrated with the difficulties they have had with their appraisals over the last couple years. We need to see some additional concrete actions taken by that board.”
Gilmore said Southern Denton County cities including Carrollton, Flower Mound and Highland Village also spoke in favor of the investigation.
Chief Appraiser Hope McClure has been criticized since August by Denton County staff and local municipalities on how her staff managed 110,000 property appraisal protests last year.
Every July, appraisal districts are required to certify tax rolls. For the remaining properties, those still under protest, districts are required to report the lowest number in play, usually the appraisal from the previous year. Districts send certified rolls to taxing entities they serve as well as to the state comptroller. However, several properties were marked with a zero.
On Jan. 6, commissioners voted unanimously to draft a letter to the appraisal district board expressing concerns about a lack of transparency and mismanagement.
In public comments and emails to taxpayers, McClure said errors in reporting were due to computer glitches, miscommunication and the complexities of the tax code.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.