During the City of Lewisville’s City Council workshop session on Monday, Oct. 17, Director of Finance David Erb presented an update on the status of the 2015 bond program and the consideration for a future bond program in preparation for the November 2023 bond election.

The 2015 bond election was intended to be a 10-year program and included four propositions supporting streets, public safety facilities, parks, and aquatics totaling $135 million. The bond election will now be completed in only eight years as growth happened faster than anticipated, interest rates on issued bonds lowered, and city staff had the capacity to manage a heavier project load.

