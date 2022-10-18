During the City of Lewisville’s City Council workshop session on Monday, Oct. 17, Director of Finance David Erb presented an update on the status of the 2015 bond program and the consideration for a future bond program in preparation for the November 2023 bond election.
The 2015 bond election was intended to be a 10-year program and included four propositions supporting streets, public safety facilities, parks, and aquatics totaling $135 million. The bond election will now be completed in only eight years as growth happened faster than anticipated, interest rates on issued bonds lowered, and city staff had the capacity to manage a heavier project load.
For the 2023 bond program, the city council will consider establishing a Blue-Ribbon Capital Advisory Committee. This committee is historically a nine-member advisory committee, but may consist of 11 members this year. It has a diverse representation of expertise from other boards such as the planning and zoning commission, the 2025 advisory committee, the parks and recreation board, and former members of the Castle Hills Annexation Education Committee.
Appointment of members for the Blue-Ribbon Advisory Committee will occur at the Nov. 21, 2022 city council meeting.
The committee will be responsible for reviewing and prioritizing staff capital project requests and reference the Lewisville 2025 Update as a guide to prioritize projects.
The city is looking to get funding from general funds, 4B funds for park-related capital projects, drainage funds for projects that deal with drainage issues, and utility funds for projects that deal with water and sewer lines. There are also county, state and federal grant funds available for capital projects.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
