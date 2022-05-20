Lewisville is making efforts toward becoming a more sustainable city.
At a Monday City Council work session, Mendie White, Lewisville’s neighborhood services and sustainability manager, said residents highlighted areas like energy, water conservation, equity and inclusiveness, public health, transportation, green space and community education as top priorities for Lewisville’s sustainability plan.
These priorities were adopted in May 2021.
The projects associated with Lewisville’s sustainability plan will range from one to four years with an additional year budgeted for delays. Each project will differ in its timeline, White said.
Some of the city’s first priorities include designing new buildings to be more sustainable and adding sustainable upgrades to existing buildings. The city also plans on exploring further support for resident composting. Mayor TJ Gilmore said he would like to meet with the mayors of Farmers Branch and Carrollton as well to discuss a program larger than Lewisville, as the three cities utilize the same landfill. Another priority project White mentioned was looking for ways to support residents who install solar panels on their houses.
To address green space, one of the proposed projects includes designating no-mow areas to promote pollinator prairies in resident and public areas. The city also plans on exploring impact mitigation for large events held in green spaces with the use of compostable plates and cutlery.
The city also plans on exploring micro-mobility options with bikes and scooters to increase pedestrian traffic in Old Town while reducing car emissions.
As the city solidifies its sustainability plan, staff will present new ordinances to the City Council to further Lewisville’s efforts in becoming more green.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.