With graduation today, Lewisville High School seniors had a moment to celebrate the past four years of high school and look to the future.
Here’s what the top 10 graduates from Lewisville High School had to say when it comes to future plans, which teacher impacted them most, favorite memories, and more.
Sonika Harish
What university/college are you attending in the fall?
Stanford University.
What do you plan to major in, and what are your career plans?
I hope to major in public policy and eventually go into law.
What teacher impacted you the most and how/why?
Mr. Christopher Holcomb was my 7th grade algebra teacher. Mr. Holcomb was constantly a source of encouragement and support, always motivating me to challenge myself and dream big. He was always available to listen, serving as more than a teacher, but also a mentor and inspiration. Throughout my high school career, his kind words and positive spirit have echoed through my mind, and I will continue to use the lessons he has taught me as I strive to pay it forward. "You don't always need to be perfect," he once said. "You just have to be you." Everyone deserves a Mr. Holcomb.
What are your favorite memories of school?
I am a strong advocate of the idea that our lives are not measured in accomplishments, but in the connections we make with others. Some of my favorite memories from high school are being with my soccer team: pre-game locker room dance parties, conversations on the bus ride home from away games, inside jokes, opening up my college decision to a slew of hugs and cheers, and the unconditional support both inside and outside the classroom. They never fail to put a smile on my face.
In the years to come, how do you hope history remembers the Class of 2023?
I hope history remembers the Class of 2023 as tenacious, driven, and most of all, supportive. We have truly grown together, navigating the challenges of COVID-19 while striving to accomplish our goals and aspirations. The Class of 2023 has never dared to dream, and I have constantly been inspired by my peers to do my best and celebrate everyone's accomplishments. Though we might go down different paths, I know we will blaze our own trails and I am so excited to see where the future takes us.
Meghana Chinta
What university/college are you attending in the fall?
University of Texas at Austin.
What do you plan to major in, and what are your career plans?
I plan to major in computer science to close the gap between my passion and curiosity. Through the honors program at UT Austin, I hope to take advantage of the numerous opportunities I am endowed with. Through the amazing research facilities and highly prestigious professors, I hope to dive into the theoretical of what computer science is and how that can boost my career in the future. Though not completely set as of now, I hope to either go into data science, work towards becoming a quantitative analyst, or becoming a software engineer. The future is full of utter mysteries; so wherever college takes me I hope I can continue to ravish with math and problem solving.
What teacher impacted you the most and how/why?
Joseph Gonzalez was my first teacher back from COVID-19. With communication utterly broken and collaboration set back, his class allowed me to step back into “real” life. Not only did he create a class that is highly engaging, he created an environment of comfort and understanding. He is a selfless teacher that is always willing to help out other students. With me in particular, he worked endlessly to help me through exam season and college applications. He was always eager to help me and other students out. You can truly see how much he cares and appreciates his students as he puts in excess effort to make a truly amazing learning experience. With his mentorship, I was able to procure a 5 on the AP language exam but, most importantly, I was able to be in a class where judgment and prejudice was out of the room. As I finally move towards graduation, Mr.Gonzalez will always be the teacher that went the extra mile to push me to success and for that I will always be grateful.
What are your favorite memories of school?
I loved the HOSA, DECA, and BPA competitions that led me to different parts of the country. I was able to go to Dallas, Orlando, Houston, the Kalahari Resort and much more. I specifically remember the fireplaces, the endless late night conversations, the friends that turned into family, and the memories I got to take home.
In the years to come, how do you hope history remembers the Class of 2023?
I hope the Class of 2023 will be remembered as the class that broke barriers.
Mikaila A. Labit
What university/college are you attending in the fall?
University of Texas at Dallas.
What do you plan to major in, and what are your career plans?
I will be majoring in biochemistry. As someone privy to the healthcare practices in other countries and how biochemistry is a significant contributor to medical science, I want to use the multiple applications of the degree to my advantage.
What teacher impacted you the most and how/why?
I’ve had many influential teachers throughout my life; however, the teachers who have shaped me the most are Ms. Amber Counts (PSAT Team, AP Literature, Academic Decathlon) and Mr. Steven Roper (English II). In an academically-oriented environment that tends to repress creativity, I am grateful to these teachers for providing an outlet for me to create something pure and personal. Through their classes, I was able to defy my introverted tendencies and express myself through writing while understanding the world from different perspectives. Academic Decathlon helped me evaluate my weaknesses and taught me to value school—the knowledge, social experiences, and coaches made it a worthwhile class rife with self-discovery. Furthermore, I admire Ms. Counts’s stance toward making the school a better place and Mr. Roper’s down-to-earth attitude during virtual learning—their personalities truly enriched my educational experience.
What are your favorite memories of school?
My favorite school memories are rooted in creativity—I enjoy working on group projects together with my friends. Whether it be video skits, posters, orchestral ensembles, or even Academic Decathlon lessons, I find the prospect of making art in the company of peers a refreshing experience. We’re not just creating a tangible product; we’re making valuable memories as well.
In the years to come, how do you hope history remembers the Class of 2023?
I hope the Class of 2023 is remembered as an adaptable class. Throughout our high school careers, we’ve defied countless unexpected circumstances—from socially distanced orchestras to making up for lost time, we’ve managed to weave a sense of normalcy into the worst of situations and continue to pursue what we love. Moving forward from the pandemic and into college, I hope we continue to be those conduits of stability in an ever-changing world.
Jessica L. Alspaugh
What university/college are you attending in the fall?
University of Alabama at Birmingham.
What do you plan to major in, and what are your career plans?
I am planning to major in biology and plan on becoming a precision oncologist in order to give the best personalized treatment to each individual.
What teacher impacted you the most and how/why?
Through my years in school I have had numerous teachers that have all taught me something different about myself and life in general. However, I think the teacher that had the biggest impact on me is my seventh grade pre-AP math teacher Mrs. Ostrander. She has been one of my biggest supporters in both my academic goals and my own battles I have had to face throughout my years knowing her. She is one of the first people who told me they knew I would go up to do great things simply because of how tenacious and passionate I was, which has been something I always remember when I feel unsure of myself.
What are your favorite memories of school?
School is the place that I have made some of my best friends and as such I have many favorite moments with them. In particular I have loved the many ways that we have been able to make our tough times better with jokes.
In the years to come, how do you hope history remembers the Class of 2023?
I hope that history remembers the Class of 2023 as the class that, though we only got one normal year of high school, persevered.
Isabella M. Simpson
What university/college are you attending in the fall?
Southern Methodist University.
What do you plan to major in, and what are your career plans?
During college, I will be attending the Cox School of Business where I plan to pursue a degree in business finance. I would also like to pursue a second major with a BA in mathematics. For my career goals I hope to become an important leader in business and eventually become a financial manager for a Fortune 500 company.
What teacher impacted you the most and how/why?
Throughout my time at Lewisville, all of the teachers have had an influence on my success in the classroom. My junior year pre-calculus teacher, Teresa Chiles, has had the most profound impact on my academic success. Mrs. Chiles truly taught me the value of hard work and her class challenged me the most. In her class, I learned new study habits and how to apply the concepts we learned to solve problems. I want to sincerely thank her.
What are your favorite memories of school?
My favorite memories of school are mainly tied to the years I spent on the varsity soccer team and the sports medicine program. All of the girls were really welcoming and I enjoyed playing with them. Academically, I liked meeting the people in my classes and getting to know them over the years.
In the years to come, how do you hope history remembers the Class of 2023?
In the years to come, I hope history remembers the Class of 2023 as the class who, despite being impacted by COVID-19, was able to persevere and make the most of their high school career and experiences.
Tyler V. Nguyen
What university/college are you attending in the fall?
University of Texas at Arlington.
What do you plan to major in, and what are your career plans?
I plan to major in industrial engineering to work in the transportation industry.
What teacher impacted you the most and how/why?
Erin Rich - my orchestra teacher. Ms. Rich created a supportive and welcoming environment where I began to trust music as a community that I could find myself immersed and safe in, and it's her efforts that sparked music education to positively affect every single aspect of my life. She gave me the skill sets needed to achieve things not only musically, but in life as well.
What are your favorite memories of school?
I will miss orchestra socials, concerts, events, and all of the spontaneous things that happened in between. Unwrapping our UIL trophy, having a light show with electric instruments, hanging out at Cane's or wherever we could go before call time, and enjoying the simultaneous exhaustion and rush after a concert with friends have made my high school years what they are. I'll miss the small things too, like hanging out in the orchestra room or a teacher's classroom with friends.
In the years to come, how do you hope history remembers the Class of 2023?
The Class of 2023 had all sides of the pandemic; normalcy, shutdown, and recovery. We all learned something from the pandemic, and we pushed that into the remainder of our high school years. The Class of 2023 was the full return to normal life; our class itself is a reminder of the innate search for unity and peace, no matter the circumstance.
Elisha M. Lopez
What university/college are you attending in the fall?
Texas A&M University at College Station.
What do you plan to major in, and what are your career plans?
Double major/degree in physics and astronomy and go on to get a PhD in astrophysics.
What teacher impacted you the most and how/why?
Stuart Hollowell - Mr. Hollowell always made coming to class an experience that I looked forward to, and presented opportunities for me to dive deeper into whatever it was we were learning. More than just an incredible teacher, Mr. Hollowell truly is someone students can talk to, relate to, and have a true relationship with. Working as an officer in Interact with Mr. Hollowell as the sponsor, I can say no one else is as qualified, passionate, and caring as this man for Interact and simply to teach. Mr. Hollowell makes each day just that much brighter and serves as another reason to come to school for myself, and plenty others.
What are your favorite memories of school?
My favorite memories throughout my time at LHS have to be playing playoff football at Globe Life Park, doing summer workouts with friends, going to Whataburger after every game, and hanging out late at night with friends. I’ll never forget prom or homecoming parades, throwing candy down Main Street because the memories connected to my high school experience always come back to the memories of the laughs and voices of those close to me.
In the years to come, how do you hope history remembers the Class of 2023?
History remembers the outliers, so I hope it forgets the Class of 2023 and acknowledges the people. The individuals that have picked themselves up out of a pandemic their freshman year to grow to success in the world. Each person has their own story to tell, so I wish not that a mere year is reminisced of, but instead remember the lives, accomplishments, and love of the people I call my classmates.
Olivia K. Kabano
What university/college are you attending in the fall?
University of Pennsylvania.
What do you plan to major in, and what are your career plans?
I plan to major in finance and hope to work in financial analytics or consulting.
What teacher impacted you the most and how/why?
Amber Counts! Mrs. Counts has been a teacher of mine throughout my junior and senior years of high school. She has taught me in PSAT Prep, Academic Decathlon, and AP Literature and Composition. She is not only an incredible educator but is also someone I can depend on. The workload of the past two years has been intense, but knowing that Mrs. Counts is nearby lowers my stress. I feel like she is the Mr. Feeny to my Corey Matthews, and I can’t believe that I have to face the next phase of my life without her as my teacher. To be taught by Mrs. Counts is to be taught by someone who genuinely has your best interest at heart. She is selfless and compassionate. I am immensely grateful to have a teacher who is so quick to understand her students. I hope I can one day make an impact on others the way she has impacted me. Thank you, Mrs. Counts.
What are your favorite memories of school?
Every cherished memory of school is tied to the friendships I’ve made. I understand that this is extremely cliche to say, but every positive moment I think of is a moment spent with those I love. I adore orchestra socials and our intense tug-of-war matches. I cherish weekly meetings with Interact officers. I love going to Whataburger after football games and staying out a bit too late. The joy from my high school experience would be nothing without the moments I’ve spent with others.
In the years to come, how do you hope history remembers the Class of 2023?
I hope the Class of 2023 is remembered as the class that persevered. Our shared experience created a sense of unity that cannot be replaced; the positivity shared in our class was what fueled us to where we are now. The circumstances presented to the Class of 2023 created opportunity for development in our drive and opportunity for our aspirations to flourish. We were presented with complexity, and we responded with tenacity and optimism.
Laura Oliva Cuenca
What university/college are you attending in the fall?
University of Texas at Dallas.
What do you plan to major in, and what are your career plans?
I plan to double major in electrical engineering and Spanish.
What teacher impacted you the most and how/why?
It is extremely difficult to choose only one teacher to thank for the impact they have had on me, for I owe my experiences and knowledge acquired in these past years to many different teachers. Although I want to name all the teachers I am grateful to have had, Mrs. Amber Counts (English literature) and Mr. James Zauner (orchestra) have impacted me the most. Not only do they make learning fun, but I have always been able to count on them for their advice, wisdom, and support. I always look forward to being in their classes and the knowledge I have gained from them is unmeasurable.
What are your favorite memories of school?
My favorite memories of school are hanging out with my friends in the orchestra practice rooms during my free period. I also enjoyed making new friendships and getting to learn from other people’s perspectives and experiences.
In the years to come, how do you hope history remembers the Class of 2023?
I hope they remember us by our great sense of humor and our ability to recover from any obstacles.
Aaron D'Cunha
What university/college are you attending in the fall?
University of Texas at Dallas.
What do you plan to major in, and what are your career plans?
Computer science.
What teacher impacted you the most and how/why?
Miriam Calixto, AP Human Geography. As someone who is relatively new to the U.S., she made me feel welcomed and involved in the class which made me excel.
What are your favorite memories of school?
My favorite memory of school was all the fun times I had in the robotics class with the crazy amount of chaos during tournaments and attempts to convince a few to call it football and not soccer. And also watching the dodgeball tournaments and enjoying block lunch with my friends.
In the years to come, how do you hope history remembers the Class of 2023?
I hope history remembers the Class of 2023 as one that never settled for less and always reached for more.
