Lewisville municipal buildings will close to the public at 4 p.m. Wednesday and be closed throughout the day Thursday as sub-freezing temperatures and ice accumulation is expected to continue in the North Texas region.
The closure includes all administration buildings plus Thrive recreation center, Lewisville Public Library, and Lewisville Grand Theater. In addition, outdoor activities in city parks are cancelled for Wednesday evening and Thursday. Library materials due for return today through Friday will be extended until Saturday.
Residential trash and recycling will not be collected on Thursday. For both Republic and CWD customers, Thursday routes will be collected on Friday, and Friday routes will be collected on Saturday.
Road conditions are expected to remain treacherous now through at least Friday morning. The best advice is to remain at home. Drivers are urged to exercise extreme caution if they must get out on the road.
A decision will be made Thursday about any potential impacts to city operations on Friday.
Residents who need to report weather-related issues this week should call 972.219.3510. Do not call 911 unless it is a life-threatening emergency requiring a prompt police or fire department response.
Residents also should watch Lewisville OEM and Lewisville Staff for additional Facebook posts the rest of this week, and consider signing up for the City’s emergency callout service if they have not done so already. Residents can sign up for emergency callout service on the “Lewisville Citizen Alert” page at cityoflewisville.com.
