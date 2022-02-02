Lewisville is making operational changes due to the projections of inclement weather and ice accumulations over the next several days.
Thrive, the city’s main recreation center, LLELA, and the Lewisville Public Library are closing at 6 p.m. today to give employees time to get home safely.
In addition, the skate park and all athletic fields at Railroad Park and Lewisville Lake Park will close at 6 p.m. today and public restrooms in all city parks are being closed now.
The Streets Division has been treating local bridges, elevated roadways, and limited sections of major streets with a brine solution since yesterday, with the goal of treating them three times. Pre-treatment with brine solution can help alleviate ice accumulation on roads. However, rain later this afternoon and evening could dilute the brine solution and reduce its effectiveness. Drivers are urged to stay home if they can and to exercise extreme caution if they must get on the roads.
The city does have a supply of sand that will be used to treat major roads and bridges if there is an accumulation of ice. City staff does not sand residential streets and alleys, so drivers will need to be careful driving within their neighborhoods. The best advice is to stay home until the ice melts away, the city said.
Residents who need to report weather-related issues this week can call (972) 219-3510. Residents are encouraged not to call 911 unless it is a life-threatening emergency requiring a prompt police or fire department response.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.