Since 2017, Republic Services hosts the best collection technicians across the country to compete in the company’s Republic Services ROAD-EO National Championship, which allows employees to demonstrate their expert skills when it comes to all things trash.

Ninety-three finalists will be competing at the 2023 ROAD-ED National Championship on Feb. 21 in Phoenix, Arizona, including Lewisville’s very own Ryan Nelson.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

