During a Lewisville Planning and Zoning Commission meeting on Aug. 15, city staff and commission officials discussed the potential for a proposed cricket facility in the city.
An applicant is looking to receive a special use permit for a cricket sports facility with indoor and outdoor aspects that would be located on the east side of Barfknecht Lane in Lewisville.
The applicant intends to develop a 19,200-square-foot building for indoor cricket, with a practice field planned for the east side of the property to diminish noise and light impacts from outdoor activity.
An alternative standard was requested in conjunction with the special use permit, where the applicant is asking to reduce the required driveway spacing of 50 feet to 0 feet. Article IX Section 6 of the Unified Development Code required a minimum driveway spacing of 50 feet from an adjacent driveway for local streets. The owner requested an alternative standard to reduce the driveway for local streets.
The property is shaped as a flag lot with limited frontage to the right-of-way, and the proposed driveway is located along the only street frontage, which is immediately adjacent to a driveway to the south that belongs to a residential lot. The owner of the residential lot spoke during the public hearing and expressed concern about noise depending on the hours of operation.
The applicant was not at the Aug. 15 meeting, so the planning and zoning commission continued the public hearing and tabled the discussion to its Sept. 5 meeting to hear from the applicant. The planning and zoning commission is interested in learning more about the potential hours of operation and learning more from the applicant.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
