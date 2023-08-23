Cricket file photo

During a Lewisville Planning and Zoning Commission meeting on Aug. 15, city staff and commission officials discussed the potential for a proposed cricket facility in the city.

An applicant is looking to receive a special use permit for a cricket sports facility with indoor and outdoor aspects that would be located on the east side of Barfknecht Lane in Lewisville.


Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments