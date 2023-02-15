The Lewisville Police Department is searching for three suspects who are wanted for the murder of Daniel White, Lewisville Pawn Shop owner and beloved community member.
As reported by the Lewisville Leader, at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14, three Black males dressed in black hoodies and blue jeans jumped out of a red, late model Ford Escape SUV and rushed into the Lewisville Pawn Shop located at 962 S. Mill Street.
The suspects confronted the owner and one of the men shot White in the chest. White was taken to Medical City Lewisville hospital where he died a short time later.
Thanks to White, several crimes have been solved, suspects have been arrested, and stolen items returned because of his desire to do the right thing even when it might cost him money or business, Lewisville Police Captain Casey Carter said.
“Over many years, the law enforcement officers in this area have experienced a professional friendship with Mr. White, that can only come from a position of mutual respect and appreciation,” Carter said. “It was not uncommon for an officer to walk into the Lewisville Pawn and be called by name. The tragic loss of Mr. White has had a definite impact on the entire Lewisville Police Department because so many considered him to be a friend.”
White had a Federal Firearms License and was willing to complete the paperwork required to purchase firearms for a nominal fee, which made his pawn shop appealing to officers in the area, Carter said.
Beyond that, White did not hesitate to share information with law enforcement when it came to suspicious items that were brought into his pawn shop and worked with the police department to help them solve crimes.
When the Lewisville Police Department posted about the crime on their Facebook page, hundreds of members of the community commented their condolences, shared personal memories they’ve had with White, and expressed anger over what the suspects had allegedly done.
The three suspects are still at large and detectives are working on developing a better description of the suspects and the getaway vehicle.
If anyone has any information on the suspects, they are asked to call the Lewisville Police Department Tip Line at 972-219-8477. Information can also be submitted anonymously by texting “TipLPD” to 847411, or it can be submitted to Denton County Crime Stoppers on dentoncountycrimestoppers.com, and through its “P3 Tips” mobile phone app.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
