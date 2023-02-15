Lewisville Pawn.jpeg

Lewisville Pawn Shop, where owner Daniel White was confronted and murdered by three suspects who are still at large.

 Courtesy of the City of Lewisville’s Facebook page

The Lewisville Police Department is searching for three suspects who are wanted for the murder of Daniel White, Lewisville Pawn Shop owner and beloved community member.

As reported by the Lewisville Leader, at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14, three Black males dressed in black hoodies and blue jeans jumped out of a red, late model Ford Escape SUV and rushed into the Lewisville Pawn Shop located at 962 S. Mill Street.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

