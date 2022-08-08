Daren Watkins is the special events coordinator for the city of Lewisville's Community Relations and Tourism department. As he explains in this Q&A profile, he ventured into this line of work after working for one of Star Local Media's papers, Mesquite News.
Small world, huh?
Tell our readers more about what you do for the city.
I'm the special events coordinator for the Community Relations and Tourism division. We oversee the production and management of all festival events for the City of Lewisville – 9-10 events per year.
How did you get into this line of work?
Funny story...
I was the editor of Mesquite News back in the day, and actually worked my way into being the executive editor for what eventually became Star Local Media. I took the city of Mesquite to task about not having a large-scale signature festival event, and as fate would have it, the city ended up approving funding such an event: the Real. Texas. Festival. They asked me to come run it, and we did for five or six years. My supervisors – first former Economic Development Director Tom Palmer, and then Parks and Recreation Director and now City Manager Cliff Keheley – allowed me to grow into the position. They allowed me to define the job and provided me the resources we needed to get the job done.
The last time we spoke to you was February 2019. Apart from the pandemic, what all has changed for planning and running events since then?
As far as event production is concerned, it's become increasingly more expensive to produce events – everything from temporary fencing to headlining entertainment has increased in cost. Some costs have doubled and tripled coming out of the pandemic. It's also become more and more difficult to secure entertainment as there are so many quality venues close by: the State Fair, Dos Equis Pavilion, Toyota Music Factory, Billy Bobs, Dickies Arena and the two casinos. All of those can radius clause us out of booking some of the acts we want.
What are some of your proudest achievements?
We created and produced two significant events in venues that didn't exist until we scheduled our events there. First was Texas Pop Turns 50 in 2019. The Texas International Pop Festival celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2019. The original festival occurred in 1969 at the former Lewisville Speedway, which is now a Super Target. It featured Led Zeppelin, Janis Joplin, Santana and others. We needed a location for the 50th anniversary so we converted the driving range at Lake Park Golf Club into a concert pavilion and produced two days of music headlined by ZZ Top and Chicago – arguably the biggest acts to play Lewisville since the first festival 50 years ago. Second, we produced the inaugural Zimmerer Kubota Lewisville PBR in an arena that was in the middle of a renovation project. It still is. We were able to produce the event in such a manner as the nationally recognized PBR wanted to come back.
Are you a native Texan? (Where from?)
I was born in the panhandle in Borger, but spent a great deal of my young life and professional career in Kansas.
What are your favorite local restaurants?
Love Baja Rita's in Lewisville. Sfereco, Heritage Pizza, Enzos Pizza and Snuffers also make the list.
What are some of your go-to comfort movies and TV shows?
It's a bit heavy, but I've probably seen "Shawshank Redemption" 50 times. Same for "A Few Good Men," "Major League" and the "Men in Black" trilogy. As for TV shows, we like "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "Reservation Dogs," "The Old Man," "Dark Winds," "Scrubs," "How I Met Your Mother," "Letterkenny" and our most recent favorite series, "Only Murders in the Building."
What does a typical day for you look like?
We circle together as a staff and update on the various events and responsibilities. We develop performance and service agreements, book entertainment, hustle sponsors, study over site plans to make sure we are making the most efficient use of our space, constantly brainstorm entertainment options and continue to find ways to make our events more user friendly, whether it be via site development or technology.
Tell our readers about your family.
My beautiful wife, Amber, and I celebrated our seventh wedding anniversary in May. She is my entire world. We perform in our own rockabilly band – Penny and the Flamethrowers (follow us on Facebook .. ha!) Our son Anthony, 17, is the Senior Patrol Leader for his Boy Scout troop and is a game and comics enthusiast. I have two kids from my first marriage: Dalton, 28, who is on his way to becoming and coach and teacher; and Kendra, 23, who wants to pursue a singing and acting career.
What do you want your legacy to be?
Quite frankly, I just want to be known as someone who always treated people fairly (even it means not getting the favor returned), as well as someone who was a devoted and loving husband, a good father and a dependable and responsible adult, who doesn't mind if his wild side shows out a bit every now and then.
