The polls have officially closed, and Denton County has released early voting results as May 6 election results are tabulated.
Here's a look at how Lewisville election results look so far, per Denton County early voting results. Election results are unofficial until canvassed. Stay tuned for final election results as they are reported.
Lewisville City Council
Lewisville City Council positions include Place 1 and Place 3. On the ballot included Bob Troyer for Place 1, and Ronni Cade and Will Ignace for Place 3.
Here’s what early voting results are showing.
Bob Troyer is running unopposed and has 1,476 votes for Place 1 with 0 of 236 precincts reporting.
Ronni Cade has 1,504 votes, and Will Ignace has 310 votes for Place 3.
Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees
Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees elections include Place 6 and Place 7. On the ballot included Mindy Bumgarner and Michelle Alkhatib for Place 6; and Staci L. Barker, Jacob Anderson and Ashley Jones for Place 7.
Here’s what early voting results are showing.
Michelle Alkhatib has 6,682 votes and Mindy Bumgarner has 5,405 votes for Place 6 with 0 of 236 precincts reporting.
Staci L. Barker has 5,259 votes, Jacob Anderson has 3,466 votes and Ashley Jones has 2,953 votes.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
