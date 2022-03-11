Lewisville is making its final changes to a near full replacement of Lewisville’s development and zoning ordinances.
This is a process that has been three years in the making, according to Planning Manager Michele Berry. Planning Director Richard Luedke said at a Monday City Council meeting that the plan had only undergone minor changes since its adoption in since the 1971, and a general development ordinance also underwent minor changes after its adoption in the 1980s. He described the new code as a “complete rewrite.”
The major goals of the new ordinance included streamlining the code to make it easier to understand, making the city more pedestrian friendly, finding innovative ways to develop green space – land that has been undeveloped – and making the city more green and affordable.
To promote affordability in Lewisville, the proposed code would allow for backyard cottages that primary land occupants could lease out to renters, Berry said at the council meeting.
This would help residents find more affordable housing in the city, Berry said. Additionally, duplexes will be allowed in detached units to help provide more affordable housing. Berry said allowing backyard cottages would be a major change to the proposed unified development code.
The unified code aimed to streamline the development process to allow more speed and flexibility for incoming development. Such changes included the transformation from a uses list to a uses chart to improve the code’s readability. Additionally, the general development code and the city’s overarching planning and development codes would become one. The streamlined process will clarify the duties of city staff, commissions and the council, putting more emphasis on city staff to inform the commission and City Council about the project.
For larger, more complex projects, Berry proposed a two-step process providing a concept plan which will give city staff and council an idea of what the development is supposed to be, then providing an engineering site plan with more detail to fine-tune the incoming development.
The code also aimed to make Lewisville more bike-and pedestrian-friendly, green and affordable.
To make Lewisville more bike and pedestrian friendly, the proposed unified development code required wider sidewalks, a larger right-of-way to promote more tree clusters along the road and more pedestrian passages. Block lengths would shrink from 1,800 feet to 800 feet, and the city planned on reducing the number of cul-de-sacs and providing pedestrian passages in future cul-de-sacs. Additionally, the unified code proposed more pedestrian lighting in the form of five-foot-minimum light poles to allow for safer nighttime activity with shielding to reduce light pollution.
To promote a greener city, the proposed development code would require better water maintenance and storm water management to improve the city’s water quality. Additionally, rain gardens were proposed to take care of the first inch of rain.
The city would also require at least 5% of a parking lot with 100 spaces or more dedicated to electric vehicles.
Canopies and other landscaping would be dedicated only to native or adaptive, drought-resistant plant life. Minimum tree and turf requirement would be further reduced to lower water consumption, and the city would promote the community to use drip or bubbler sprinkler systems as opposed to spray systems. Berry said the city also wants to reduce the number of vast parking spaces in the city and plans on incentivizing landscape preservation by allowing more flexibility to developments upon the code’s approval.
The new development code will be slated for June or July public hearings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.