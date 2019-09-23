The Lewisville Fire Department will once again host its annual open house from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 12 at the Central Fire Station at 188 N. Valley Parkway.
The event will feature fire demonstrations and programs, a simulated vehicle rescue, dive and rescue operations, fire safety clowns, a squirt house and a safe house maze for children. Free hot dogs, drinks and popcorn will be available for attendees.
In previous years, the event brought in thousands of residents. Last year, the fire department brought in for the first time three helicopters including helicopters from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Department of Public Safety (DPS).
This year CareFlite, PHI Air Medical and DPS helicopters will make an appearance, and attendees will get the chance to see the helicopters’ equipment up close. BloodCare will be on site to conduct a blood drive. According to fire officials, in 2015, the event paved the way for 27 pints of blood to be donated, which is enough to save 81 lives. The following year, 24 pints were donated, enough to save 72 lives.
In addition, members of the Lewisville Police Department will join in on the action to perform two K9 demonstrations.
For the fourth year, the fire department will offer two Friends and Family CPR courses teaching attendees adult hands-only CPR, adult CPR with breaths, child CPR with breaths, adult and child AED use, infant CPR and mild and severe airway block for adults, children and infants. The sessions won’t result in an official CPR course completion card, but officials said it would be beneficial to residents.
The event is set to also include two grease fire demonstrations and two pipes and drums performances.
Officials said they hope the event will introduce the public to many different aspects of public safety.
