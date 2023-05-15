Betsy Glickman joined the Lewisville Grand Theater team in 2019 as the arts center programming specialist where she manages all events that the city presents at the theater. Glickman always knew she wanted to play a part in the live music industry and now she is able to pursue that passion at the Lewisville Grand Theater. In her free time, Glickman enjoys spending time with others, whether it’s working out with friends, or exploring new restaurants with her husband.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
I grew up in Plano, and moved to Austin to study journalism at the University of Texas. My career began in the corporate tech industry, where I wrote about engineering hardware and software, but I always loved writing about music and attending live shows in my free time. I had interned with Texas Music magazine, the Grammy organization, and the Dallas Children’s Theater while in college — so I continued to seek ways to keep a foothold in the performing arts world moonlighting as a freelance writer. I met my incredible husband Santiago Delgado while living in Austin, and his academic and career pursuits led us to a few different cities, including Chicago, Dallas, and Boston. As difficult as moving can be, I’ll always be grateful for the fun twists and turns these cities offered my career. I’ve had the pleasure of booking performances at the Dallas Museum of Art, marketing 60-plus events a year for Celebrity Series of Boston, and writing about local music for Chicago entertainment site, Do312 — to name a few. I’m now so fortunate to have settled down with Santiago here in Lewisville, where I work for an incredible performing arts center and strive to be the best mother I can to two crazy little girls who are 6 and 4.
What do you do in your role as Arts Center Programming Specialist for Lewisville Grand?
As the programming specialist at The Grand, I’m responsible for booking and managing all the events that the City of Lewisville presents at the theater. This means I’m researching the performers, negotiating their performance rates, setting ticket prices, marketing the events, and ensuring our visitors have a positive experience while attending each event. We offer a few different performances series here at The Grand; these include the Texas Tunes concert series, the Black Box Songwriter Series, the Lewisville Talks — City Speaker Series, and our comedy series. Since joining the team in 2019, I’ve enjoyed seeing the growth in our attendance and the expansion of our programming offerings, and I’m hopeful I’ll get to continue that expansion over the years to come.
What is your favorite part about your job?
What’s funny is my favorite part of the job is not what I ever expected it to be. I learned early on in my performing arts career that I am filled with so much joy when I’m creating meaningful experiences for others. When someone comes up to me and tells me how amazing a concert was, or how they cried because a performance was so beautiful, or how they have made friends and built a community with others who regularly attend my events — that’s incredibly rewarding for me. I love that I get to create these experiences for others.
Where is your favorite place to spend time in Lewisville?
I live in Castle Hills and absolutely love spending time at all of the neighborhood’s playgrounds with my children. When I’m not with my children and have some rare free time on my hands, I also love walking around Old Town Lewisville. It’s such a beautiful area of town, full of neat public art and fun boutiques, great events, and one of my favorite restaurants, the Old Town Wine House.
What are you passionate about?
I’ve always been passionate about live music and discovering new music. When I was starting my career, it was awkward trying to navigate what I could do with that passion given I’m not a musician — or at least not a good one. But I was always a strong writer and communicator, so music journalism seemed like the best starting path to make sense of that passion. Now, being fortunate to have the job that I do, I love that I get to help others experience my passion through the events I manage.
Who or what inspires you?
I find inspiration in so many places, but most often in other people. My biggest inspiration is my mother. As a small business entrepreneur, she showed me from an early age how to be strong and independent and that you can be a wonderful, involved mother while also juggling a full-time career. My husband inspires me to bring more confidence and conviction into everything I do, something that doesn’t come natural to me as an 'overthinker.' And my children inspire me to step back and laugh at the messy and tough parts of my life. I’m also so inspired by the artists I get to work with. Being a working musician is a tough career path, and those who have met success have gone through quite a roller coaster to land where they are. Texas is home to some truly world class singer/songwriters, and I’m always inspired hearing them talk about their craft.
What kind of legacy do you hope to leave?
I think the most important measure of a person is their impact on others. If there’s any legacy I leave, I hope it’s that I had a positive impact on as many people as possible. From early on in my career managing marketing projects in a big corporation, I was often accused of caring more about the people than the actual process — and I never once saw that as a weakness. If I can create memorable experiences for the residents of Lewisville, give job opportunities to hard-working performers, be a confidant to my friends and coworkers, play my part in the 'village' it takes to raise children in my community, and be the best mom, wife, daughter, and sister I can be, then I’m pretty sure I’ll be happy with the legacy I leave behind.
What do you like to do in your free time?
As a working mom to small children, I rarely have much free time to myself, but when I do, the extrovert in me definitely prioritizes being around other people. I spend a lot of time at outdoor bootcamp workouts with friends or hitting the gym. I love driving into Dallas with friends for live concerts. And I love exploring new restaurants with my husband.
How did you know this career was something you wanted to pursue?
I’ve always known I wanted to play a part in the live music industry — ever since I attended my first local rock show in Deep Ellum when I was 17. (For those who are curious, it was a Bowling for Soup show at the Curtain Club, I believe, back in 1999). The path I took to get here was longer than expected, and the content of what I present is much different than what my 17-year-old self would have enjoyed, but the desire to pursue this field has always been there.
