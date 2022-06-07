In celebration of the Texas roots of Juneteenth, the Orchestra of New Spain will be performing a special concert featuring Black composers of classical music with an exploration of works of Jessie Montgomery and others. The orchestra will feature well-known soprano and versatile local chorus master Alfrelynn Roberts in a program of John Carter and Courtney Carey as well as two Spirituals "I Wanna Be Ready" and "Didn’t My Lord Deliver Daniel."
The Orchestra of New Spain is a Dallas-based professional period-instrument baroque orchestra and chorus specializing in, but not limited to, the music of Spain and its sphere of New World influence. The George Floyd-era inspired Orchestra of New Spain to take advantage of their history exploring less popular music to introduce Black composers to Dallas audiences in 2021, with great success, and then expand this concert series offering more widely around the DFW Metroplex in 2022.
This concert is being presented by the Lewisville Grand Theater and has been funded, in part, by a City of Lewisville Arts Project Grant. The concert will take place in the Huffines Performance Hall. Tickets are $20 for reserved seating and can be purchased online at LewisvilleGrand.com/tix.
