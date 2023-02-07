Lewisville City Hall
File photo

The City of Lewisville has been working on its Healthy Infrastructure Plan since October 2021 to make sure all of its residents have opportunities to live healthy lives through the city’s services.

Lewisville City Council met on Monday, Feb. 6 to receive an update on the Healthy Infrastructure Plan, which was previously presented to the city's planning and zoning commission on Jan. 11. The last meeting city council had with the steering committee in regards to the Healthy Infrastructure Plan was in August.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

