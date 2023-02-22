From left to right: Lewisville High School faculty and 1986 alumni Bernette Lindamood, LHS Principal Jim Baker, Mayor TJ Gilmore, LHS Student Activities Director Allison Stamey, and LHS School Secretary and 2005 alumni Ariana Villarreal.
Lewisville High School was recognized in a proclamation during the Lewisville City Council meeting on Monday, Feb. 20 to celebrate the school's 125th year.
Lewisville High School Principal Jim Baker spoke at the council meeting alongside LHS Campus Secretary Ariana Villarreal, LHS Student Activities Director Allison Stamey, and LHS Student Council Co-Sponsor Bernette Lindamood. Both Villarreal and Lindamood attended LHS and were graduates of the class of 2005 and the class of 1986, respectively.
“What an honor for our school that is truly such a blessing to so many,” Baker said. “It really is an amazing place and I promise you it is that way because of the people. The kids, the staff, the overwhelming support from the community. It truly is a throwback kind of school. It’s a place that I’m very proud of.”
Lewisville High School was established in 1897 in the farming community of Lewisville, which was one of the first dedicated high school programs in North Texas. The first LHS graduating class in 1901 consisted of five students — three girls and two boys — while the 2022 graduating class consisted of 1,154 students.
The proclamation stated that LHS is widely recognized for excellence in academics, athletics, fine and performing arts, and leadership development that is guided by a dedicated professional staff and supported by a loyal alumni base and community.
“The Lewisville High School mascot, the Fighting Farmers, is known throughout Texas and beyond and reflects the rich agricultural roots of the Lewisville community and its early student body,” Mayor TJ Gilmore said during the proclamation. “Lewisville High School proudly celebrates its 125th anniversary in 2023 as the school continues to create well-rounded graduates who are equipped with the skills and insight to thrive in a competitive global economy.”
Feb. 20, 2023 was proclaimed as “Lewisville High School Day” and TJ Gilmore, who is the father of three Fighting Farmers, encouraged all residents to celebrate 125 years of LHS tradition and excellence alongside him.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
