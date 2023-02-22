LHS 125 years.jpeg

From left to right: Lewisville High School faculty and 1986 alumni Bernette Lindamood, LHS Principal Jim Baker, Mayor TJ Gilmore, LHS Student Activities Director Allison Stamey, and LHS School Secretary and 2005 alumni Ariana Villarreal.

Lewisville High School was recognized in a proclamation during the Lewisville City Council meeting on Monday, Feb. 20 to celebrate the school's 125th year.

Lewisville High School Principal Jim Baker spoke at the council meeting alongside LHS Campus Secretary Ariana Villarreal, LHS Student Activities Director Allison Stamey, and LHS Student Council Co-Sponsor Bernette Lindamood. Both Villarreal and Lindamood attended LHS and were graduates of the class of 2005 and the class of 1986, respectively.

