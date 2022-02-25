Lewisville High School Senior Liqing Hu received commendation from the American Heart Association’s Red Dress Collection for her dress design.
The Red Dress Collection is part of the American Heart Association’s “Go Red for Women” campaign and was created to raise awareness and funds for heart health in women against the backdrop of a fashion show featuring unique designs.
Every February, Lewisville ISD schools celebrate American Heart Month with various recognitions including dress-up days and added curriculum to raise awareness of living a heart-healthy lifestyle.
As February approached, Alishia Yerganian, Lewisville High School’s nurse decided to get the school’s fashion club involved in raising heart health awareness.
Hu was chosen to design a dress to encapsulate the importance of living a heart-healthy life. While articulating the dress’ design, Hu said in a press release that the way she shaped the dress’ flow was designed to make the wearer look skinnier bringing inclusivity to all body shapes and promoting healthier lifestyles.
Hu hopes to build on her experience in Mrs. Barriento’s class and with her Go Red dress by pursuing a career in fashion design, a press release from Lewisville ISD said. She recently submitted her portfolio to the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York.
