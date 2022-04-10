Lewisville honors former Hedrick Middle School principal with building dedication

The legacy of the late former Hedrick Middle School principal was honored during a dedication ceremony on the newly constructed campus.
For decades, Barbara Hamric made a profound impact on the students she interacted with. As an educator and administrator, Hamric’s calling in life was to build up those around her. Now, this legacy of kindness will have a permanent place in Lewisville ISD.
The Barbara Hamric Community Room at Hedrick Middle School, where Hamric served as principal for 12 years, has been named in her honor. Hamric passed away in 2020, shortly after retiring.
“This community center was Barbara’s dream - her passion - her gift to the community that she loved so much,” said current Hedrick principal Linda Cragin. “The Hedrick staff has shared with me many heartwarming stories about her shenanigans, love for our kids, and her determination to open this campus no matter how difficult the challenges were that she was facing. I only hope and pray that I make her proud as these are extremely big shoes to fill.”
LISD Superintendent Dr. Lori Rapp spoke of Hamric's love of the Hedrick community, and her advocacy for those she worked tirelessly to uplift.
“I saw her advocate for her students and their families. I witnessed firsthand how she always highlighted the work of her staff and lifted them up - never taking credit for herself. I saw what everyone of you know: that Barbara was truly one of a kind.”
Former LISD Superintendent Dr. Kevin Rogers, who worked with Hamric for many years, reiterated Barbara’s passion for Hedrick and the LISD family.
“It meant a lot to Barabara, to get to open this school, to get to see it finished, that was one of the goals that she had. To help make sure she saw it through. The bottom line for Barbara was that she loved her students and her staff. What more can you ask for?”
Rusty Hamric, Barbara’s husband and also a long-time LISD administrator, thanked those in attendance at the dedication and shared stories of his wife’s excitement for the opening of the new Hedrick campus.
“With our many years in LISD, I could go on and on with fun, special stories and memories with Barbara. And I’m sure that most of you in here have many heart-warming stories that you could share as well. I want you to please keep those memories close to your hearts.”
