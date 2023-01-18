From left to right: Denton County Commissioner Bobbie Mitchell, Lewisville Councilwoman Ronnie Cade, Lewisville Mayor Pro Tem Brandon Jones, Little Elm Councilmen Jamell Johnson and organizer Jackie Shaw.
Vrenell Gregg, left, who was the first African-American school board trustee in LISD and the first African-American school board president in LISD, with Cameron Dockery, who was the keynote speaker during the 30th annual MLK celebration at Lewisville High School.
Volunteers at Lewisville’s MLK Day of Service to focus on cleanup of historic Black cemetery.
Courtesy of Jackie Shaw
Courtesy of Jackie Shaw
Courtesy of Jackie Shaw
Local citizens, organizations, and businesses came together to clean up the historic Black Champion-Macedonia Cemetery in Lewisville for the Martin Luther King Jr. National Day of Service on Monday, Jan. 16.
Founded in the 1880s, Champion-Macedonia Cemetery, also known as Mt. Olive Cemetery, is believed to be the site of as many as 134 graves.
“This Black cemetery tells the rich history of our people in this area,” said organizer Jackie Shaw in a press release. “Entire families — grandparents, parents, children, sisters and brothers, community founders and veterans lay in eternal rest here. By ensuring that their graves are clean and well cared for, we not only honor our history and their lives but also enjoy great fellowship while completing a day of service.”
Hundreds of volunteers showed up and worked to help clean the grounds with garden tools including trimmers, rakes, weed eaters, and chainsaws.
Sponsors of the event included Westside Baptist Church, Huffines Auto Dealership, Amazon Lewisville Hub, Denton County Precinct 3 Commissioner Bobbie Mitchell, the City of Lewisville, Davoodi Family Medicine, Jeri Harrell with Republic Services, Kwik, Kar, Vista Ridge, Cavender’s Boot City in Lewisville, Credit Union of Texas and Denton-Lewisville Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.
After the service in the morning, Lewisville continued to honor the life of Martin Luther King Jr. with a 30th annual celebration at Lewisville High School on Monday night.
The celebration’s theme was “Living the Dream: It Takes a Team” and the keynote address was delivered by Cameron Dockery, a graduate of Lewisville High School. Dockery is now a college senior majoring in education with minors in criminal justice and legal studies and is the chief of staff for Prairie View A&M University’s Student Government Association and a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, PALS, and the Prairie View Go Team.
The ceremony included a recognition of art, photo and essay contest winners who received cash prizes. There were also performances and appearances by the Durham Middle School Orchestra, Rise Up! Girls of Southridge Elementary School, the Lewisville High School Chin Student Association, and Westside Baptist Church’s Boy and Girl Scouts’ Color Guard.
The winning art, photo, and essay entries from the celebration will be displayed in the City of Lewisville’s exhibit area at the Lewisville Grand Theater starting Saturday, Jan. 21 and will be on display for three to four weeks.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
