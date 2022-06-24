Revenues are increasing, and hotel occupancy is returning to pre-COVID-19 numbers, according to a mid-year budget report for the city of Lewisville.
The city of Lewisville heard its mid-year report form Budget Manager D’Ann Tompkins at a Monday City Council meeting. The numbers reflected the city’s budget from October through March. Numbers through June would be given as they were made available, Tompkins said.
Property tax revenue is expected to increase $200,000 from $42.58 million, Tompkins said. Sales tax revenues are expected to increase from $33 million to $36 million. Tompkins said the projected sales tax increase is a conservative estimate, pending any possible legislative changes. Tompkins said that the city had also received an unexpected $1.5 million in sales tax, as litigation pertaining to online sales tax have not yet been finalized.
Hotel and motel tax revenues are also seeing a projected $404,000 increase, as hotel occupancy returns to pre-pandemic numbers. According to Tompkins, hotels saw 71% occupancy in 2019. That percentage dropped to 53.8% in 2020 and rose to 65% in 2021. Currently, hotel occupancy is at 69.5%, according to Tompkins.
Following the annexation of Castle Hills, Lewisville has seen a $5.4 million increase in water sales, with 70% of the increase being sales to Castle Hills. Sewer services have also increased $2.6 million due entirely to the annexation, Tompkins said.
While Lewisville has seen some revenue increases since last year, some areas of the city’s budget have seen decreased revenues. The city’s recreation and activity fund revenues have dropped from $802,328 to around $191,013. Because Lewisville’s parks and recreation department has seen a decrease in staff who can facilitate activities at the city’s recreation centers, a large number of programs have been cut. Tompkins said expenditures have dropped as well with the cutting of certain programs.
Of 878 positions budgeted in the city, 113 remain open. This is a 5.15% increase from last year’s vacancy rate in the city. The city has also seen a higher turnover rate in staffing, rising from 7.75% to 11.5%. The city plans to conduct a compensation study to bring their salary and offered benefits to a more competitive level. Potential positions that will be added to the budget are an assistant city attorney, a project manager for IT, a multifamily inspector and various positions relating to Castle Hills’ annexation.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
