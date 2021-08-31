In a special meeting held Monday, the Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees voted unanimously to adopt a district-wide budget and tax rate for the 2021-22 fiscal year.
Lewisville ISD is projected to accrue $636.3 million in total property tax revenue for the year, with $160 million going to the debt service fund and the remaining $552 million going to the general fund.
The district’s general fund expenditures are anticipated to exceed this revenue allotment, however, with instruction expenditures alone amounting to roughly 55% of all general expenses, or $319 million. Because general fund expenditures amount to $579 million against $552 million revenue, the 2021-22 budget’s general fund has a $26.6 million deficit.
Still, officials anticipate that $17.5 million in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Funds will reduce the deficit to what Lewisville ISD Chief Financial Officer R. Mark Youngs called a “net net deficit” of $9.5 million.
Presented in tandem with this budget was a proposed tax rate of $1.3087 per $100 property valuation, a rate which signifies a 3% decrease from the 2020-21 fiscal year’s rate of $1.3473 per $100 valuation. Of the $1.0387 that property owners will pay, $0.9278 will fund maintenance and operation while $0.3809 will pay principle and interest on the district’s outstanding debt.
Because the existing maintenance and operation rate exceeds a calculated “no-new-revenue” rate of $0.9134, Lewisville ISD officials are required to say that the tax rate of $0.9278 “will raise more taxes for maintenance and operations than last year’s tax rate.”
