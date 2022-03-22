Lewisville ISD announced on March 21 the appointment of Paige Meloni as the district’s new Chief Financial Officer.
Meloni joins LISD from Education Service Center Region 20 in San Antonio where she has been the Chief Financial Officer for Client Business Services since 2019. At ESC-20, she oversaw the Business Manager’s Cooperative with over 80 member districts with 26 of the members utilizing back-office support through ESC 20. She also led regional support in federal/state funding and compliance programs, child nutrition services, and PEIMS services.
Meloni has spent her entire 29-year career in the San Antonio region where she was the Executive Director of Finance of Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD prior to ESC –20. At SCUC ISD, she led the district finance department’s $153 million annual budget and $137 million bond in 2016. While the Executive Director of Finance at SCUC ISD, Meloni was the president elect of the Alamo Area Association of School Business Officials.
“LISD has an incredible reputation when it comes to a record of financial health for public school districts,” Meloni said. “I am looking forward to joining the team.”
From 2014 to 2019, Meloni climbed the administrative ranks in SCUC ISD where she served as Student and an academic services director, executive director of student and academic services and executive director of special programs, grants, research and development.
Prior to joining the administrative offices, Meloni began her education career in the classroom and later became a campus principal. She started as a bilingual teacher at John Glenn Elementary in East Central ISD in 1993 and transitioned to vice principal of the same school five years later. Meloni was principal of McQueeney Elementary in Seguin ISD from July 2004-11 and then principal of Wiederstein Elementary (SCUC ISD) from 2011-14 before she moved to district administration.
Meloni received her Bachelor of Arts from Austin College, and earned Master of Arts degrees from both Tulane University and Trinity University. She later earned her Superintendent Certification from Texas State University.
