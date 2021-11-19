LISD super search

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story referred to Superintendent Kevin Rogers as "Ken Rogers."

Lewisville ISD voted unanimously to accept the resignation of outgoing Superintendent Kevin Rogers.

With Rogers’ resignation effective on Jan. 31, the Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees convened for a special meeting on Tuesday to discuss the search for his successor. After convening into a closed executive session, trustees voted 5-0 to appoint former superintendents Karen Rue and Gary Patterson as “superintendent search consultants” to coordinate with the “district’s superintendent search firm.”

Lewisville ISD spokesperson Amanda Brim confirmed that the search firm is Irving-based law firm Walsh Gallegos.

“Their specific roles and duties are still being determined, and the district will release an update as soon as that information is finalized,” Brim said.

District officials anticipate that Lewisville ISD’s next superintendent will be named in the spring.

