During the Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees meeting on Monday, April 17, the board approved personnel recommendations for five new principals in the district.
The new principal appointments are as follows.
LaShundra Wilson, Principal of Degan Elementary School
Lewisville ISD announced the appointment of LaShundra Wilson as the new principal of Degan Elementary. Wilson has been an assistant principal at LHS Killough since 2019 and was also assistant principal at Degan from 2016-19.
“I am honored and thankful to return to the Eagle family as the new principal at Degan Elementary,” Wilson said. “I’m really looking forward to meeting all of the incredible students on campus, working with the exceptional staff, and partnering with the community that I have always loved.”
Wilson has served in education for 17 years, with the last 12 years having been in LISD. In that time, Wilson has held various roles in the classroom and as a campus administrator, most recently as assistant principal at LHS Killough for the last four years. She began her administrative career as an assistant principal at Degan from 2016-19. She also taught pre-K, first, third, and fifth grades in LISD at Castle Hills and B.B. Owen Elementary. Her impact in the classroom led to Wilson being nominated for the 2015-16 Campus Teacher of the Year at B.B. Owen.
“Ms. Wilson brings a wealth of experience and familiarity to this role, from her previous experiences as a high school and elementary assistant principal to her years-long educational experience teaching different elementary grade levels,” Superintendent of Schools Dr. Lori Rapp said. “I am excited to see what new heights the students and staff at Degan reach under her leadership.”
Wilson received her Bachelor of Science in Child and Family Development from Texas Southern University and Master of Science in Curriculum and Instruction from the University of Texas at Arlington.
Jennifer Driver, Principal of Indian Creek Elementary School
Lewisville ISD announced the appointment of Jennifer Driver as the new principal of Indian Creek Elementary. Driver has been an assistant principal at Rockbrook Elementary and has more than 10 years of experience as an elementary and middle school principal.
"I am absolutely thrilled for the opportunity to partner with teachers, parents, students and the community as principal of Indian Creek Elementary,” Driver said. “I will strive to create a welcoming culture and provide students the opportunities to shine as leaders with positive contributions to the community."
Driver has served in education for 24 years, most recently as assistant principal at Rockbrook Elementary here in LISD. In that time, Driver has held various roles in the classroom and as an administrator, including 12 years as an elementary and middle school principal in Overton, Venus and Mt. Vernon ISD. While at Overton ISD, she was also named interim superintendent from January-May 2008. Before returning to LISD in 2022, she was hired as Director of Curriculum, Accountability, and Federal Programs in North Hopkins ISD from 2021-22. Driver began her administrative career in LISD, working as assistant principal at The Colony High School from 2003-06. She also spent her first five years in education teaching high school communication applications at North Garland.
“Ms. Driver has an enthusiasm for learning and a real ability to inspire students,” Rapp said. “I believe she will be a great fit as principal of Indian Creek, and she will make positive contributions to the school and community.”
Driver received her Bachelor of Arts and Master of Education from Texas A&M-Commerce.
Matt Rainey, Principal of Liberty Elementary School
Lewisville ISD announced the appointment of Matt Rainey as the new principal of Liberty Elementary. He joins Liberty Elementary after three years as an administrator at Indian Creek Elementary, where he has been the assistant principal.
“It is an honor for me to be named principal of Liberty Elementary,” Rainey said. “I am looking forward to continuing our work together in making a difference in the lives of so many children and families.”
Rainey has worked in education for 14 years, most recently as assistant principal at Indian Creek Elementary where he has been since 2020. In that time, Rainey has also been an assistant principal for LISD’s Secondary Summer School. For the last nine years, he has served as an assistant principal, starting with Castle Hills Elementary from 2014-17. Rainey spent the next four years in Honolulu, Hawaii as an assistant principal at two different schools. He began his educational career in Denton ISD in 2009 where he spent five years teaching high school English/ESL at Denton High and has also taught in Pasadena ISD.
“Matt is a proven leader who strives for excellence for all students,” Rapp said. “We are thrilled to have him in this role and look forward to his continued leadership at Liberty next school year.”
Rainey received his Bachelor’s of Arts in English and Creative Writing from Texas State University and a Master’s in Educational Leadership from Capella University.
Tabitha Richardson, Principal of Morningside Elementary School
Lewisville ISD announced the appointment of Tabitha Richardson as the new principal of Morningside Elementary. She joins Morningside Elementary after six years as an administrator at Spears Elementary in Frisco ISD, where she has been the assistant principal.
“I am thankful and honored for the opportunity to join LISD and the Morningside family as the new principal at Morningside Elementary,” Richardson said. “I look forward to creating a climate and culture that promotes collaboration, creativity and engagement.”
Richardson has worked in education for 21 years, most recently as assistant principal at Spears Elementary in Frisco ISD where she has been since 2017. Richardson spent 15 years teaching various elementary grade levels at Frisco and Killeen ISD. She taught 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 5th grade science. While in Killeen ISD, Richardson served as the District’s Science Teacher Leader from 2014-15 where she was tasked with coordinating the planning and presenting of the district curriculum.
“Ms. Richardson is committed to creating a positive school environment where students and staff are valued and challenged to reach their full potential,” Superintendent of Schools Dr. Lori Rapp said. “Ms. Richardson will be an excellent fit for the Morningside Elementary family.”
Richardson received her Bachelor’s of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies from West Texas A&M University and a Master’s in Educational Administration from Tarleton State University-Central Texas.
Dr. Jacob Garlinger, Principal of Griffin Middle School
Lewisville ISD announced the appointment of Dr. Jacob Garlinger as the new principal of Griffin Middle School. He joins Griffin Middle School after 11 years as an administrator at Hebron High School, where he has been the associate principal.
“I am truly grateful and honored for the opportunity to join the Griffin family as the new principal at Griffin Middle School,” Garlinger said. “Student success is the heart of what makes Griffin a great school. Advancing that success even further will be our daily mission.”
Dr. Garlinger has worked in education for 22 years, most recently as associate principal at Hebron High School where he has been since 2012. While at Hebron, Dr. Garlinger was voted LISD’s 2021 Assistant Principal of the Year. He began his educational career in Richardson ISD in 2001 where he spent 11 years as an assistant and head band director at the junior high and high school levels. As a band director, Dr. Garlinger’s ensembles achieved success within the UIL and were named Texas Music Educators Association Honor Band Finalists.
“We are very excited to welcome Dr. Garlinger to Griffin Middle School to lead their faculty and students towards their greatest potential,” Superintendent of Schools Dr. Lori Rapp said. “He is a dedicated leader with an excellent track record in LISD and he will be a tremendous asset at Griffin.”
Dr. Garlinger received his Bachelor’s in Music Education from the University of Houston. He also received a Master’s of Education in Educational Administration and a Doctor of Educational Leadership, both from Lamar University.
