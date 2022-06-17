In a Monday work session, Lewisville ISD approved $2.1 million in annual funding for school resource officers (SROs).
Although staffing coverage for each of the district's municipalities will remain the same, this signifies a 4% increase compared to the 2021-22 fiscal year, when Lewisville ISD spent $2 million on SROs. According to agenda documents, this adjustment is to accommodate pay bumps for the officers.
SROs are provided to Lewisville ISD by city governments. The city of Lewisville and the town of Flower Mound each provide the district with nine SROs, while Carrollton provides it with four, The Colony with three and Highland Village with one.
"The District has found that SRO programs have served the common public interest of both LISD and the respective municipalities," an accompanying agenda document for the action item said. "Both public entities mutually benefit from an SRO Program to help improve juvenile delinquency, assist students with various problems involving potential involvement with law enforcement, help develop and maintain positive relations between students and police officials, and assist the School District in maintaining a safe, orderly and secure environment for learning."
Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.
