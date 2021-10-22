Lewisville ISD will request 13 class size waivers from the Texas Education Agency (TEA) to accommodate a faculty shortage relative to increased enrollment.
In a Monday meeting, the Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees voted in unanimous favor of an item authorizing the school district to submit a written notice to the state agency.
The item was initially slated to be on the meeting’s consent agenda, which is generally reserved for non-controversial items, but it was removed at the request of Trustee Angie Cox. Cox expressed trepidation regarding waivers applying to kindergarten students and those of other elementary school classes.
In an Oct. 5 work session, Cox specifically mentioned The Colony’s Morningside Elementary, which Deputy Superintendent Lori Rapp said would only require a waiver if an open teaching position was not filled.
“It was good news from the last meeting that the last kindergarten class that needed a teacher got one, so that campus came off and we look forward to this other one being resolved as well,” Rapp said, referring to Rockbrook Elementary in Lewisville as the school whose kindergarten class still needs a waiver until a single teaching position is filled.
Other schools Lewisville ISD is requesting a waiver for include Castle Hills Elementary, Creekside Elementary, Hebron Valley Elementary, Heritage Elementary, Hicks Elementary (Frisco), Lakeland Elementary, Lewisville Elementary, Prairie Trail Elementary (Flower Mound) and Rockbrook Elementary.
Under TEA regulations, classrooms in Texas public schools must not exceed 22 students, but any excess of this class size can be authorized with a waiver. These 13 waivers, district officials said, are seeking to increase each classroom’s allotted capacity to 23 students to evenly distribute the workload.
