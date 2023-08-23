Lewisville ISD logo
At a special-called board meeting on Aug. 16, the Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees voted unanimously to include a Bond Election and a Voter Approval Tax Rate Ratification Election (VATRE) on the November 7 ballot.

Registered voters residing within Lewisville ISD boundaries will be asked to consider a total of seven propositions that would generate additional funding to support educational programs and conduct maintenance, repairs and renovations across the district. If voters approve all six bond propositions (totaling $1.23 billion) and the VATRE, the total tax rate will be 10.6 cents lower than last year’s tax rate, a double-digit decrease in the total rate.


