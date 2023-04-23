CANDIDATE PROFILES: FRISCO CITY COUNCIL - 1
Michelle Alkhatib - Lewisville Leader.jpeg

Michelle Alkhatib
Jacob Anderson - Lewisville Leader.jpeg

Jacob Anderson
Staci L. Barker - Lewisville Leader.jpeg

Staci Barker
Mindy Bumgarner - Lewisville Leader.jpeg

Mindy Bumgarner
Ashley Jones - Lewisville Leader.jpeg

Ashley Jones

Election Day on May 6 is quickly approaching and on the ballot for Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees includes one seat each for Place 6 and Place 7. Early voting occurs Monday, April 24 through Tuesday, May 2.

Voters can access specific voting information regarding times and locations through their respective county websites in Denton or Tarrant County.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments