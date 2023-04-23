Election Day on May 6 is quickly approaching and on the ballot for Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees includes one seat each for Place 6 and Place 7. Early voting occurs Monday, April 24 through Tuesday, May 2.
Voters can access specific voting information regarding times and locations through their respective county websites in Denton or Tarrant County.
Learn more about your candidates below.
Why are you running?
PLACE 6
MINDY BUMGARNER: I am running because as a parent, property owner, and stakeholder I believe our system is great but that it can become amazing. As a parent, I am active in our schools through volunteering and hear common concerns amongst parents and teachers. Many of our teachers feel disconnected with the school and not supported by our community. I noticed this same feeling is echoed by our parents that feel lost with processes of our school and resources that they were not aware of until after the opportunity is gone. I think we need to bring transparency in our school that is not only bridging that communication with parents and teachers but also with our tax dollars that are funding our schools. As a mental health professional, helping pair individuals with resources is a huge part of advocacy for everyone. Many parents I have talked to do not know the process to report a book that they feel is inappropriate, opt out of educational plans, and verbalize difficulties. I feel as a parent and mental health professional, I have a unique perspective to the board and ability to fill this gap in communication.
MICHELLE ALKHATIB: Lewisville ISD is a district that cares about all students, staff, and families. It is a district that empowers learning and growth. I am honored as a parent, community leader and volunteer within the district, to offer my continued service to give back to LISD as a Board of Trustees. I am going to continue to advocate for all children and staff and be a voice for them. Our community is seeking someone who can connect with them as a parent, volunteer, and advocate. With four children currently in the district in three different schools, I can connect on a similar level. Our Board of Trustees in LISD have done a tremendous job with education, financial responsibility and safety and security. I want to continue that growth and work alongside them as a team.
PLACE 7
STACI L. BARKER: I am passionate about and dedicated to public education. I am a product of public education, and I believe in its power to provide limitless opportunity to students regardless of their background. My mom always told me that education is the one thing no one can take away from you. With a daughter in LISD, I know what a great district it is. As an educator, I know that we can always make things better. That’s my goal, to celebrate what is working well in the district and problem-solve around challenges the district faces. For example, the state has identified that African American students in special education are disproportionately removed from the classroom for disciplinary issues. Both African American and Hispanic students, regardless of special education identification, are suspended at three times the rate as White students. This is a big issue we need to address as a district, finding the systemic reasons this happens and finding immediate solutions.
JACOB ANDERSON: To continue a ministry of service I began a decade ago with the students, staff and families of LISD as a public educator. To have a board member as part of the team with public elementary education classroom and campus administration experience. To use this campaign to testify to the many incredible things LISD does on a regular basis to create opportunities for students to THRIVE.
ASHLEY JONES: I am a wife, mom, and a nurse with medical experience and in an environment as such we are in, I believe medical expertise would be useful. I decided to run to bring awareness that we are seeing an exodus of great teachers that we must invest in. Secondly, I am running to protect academic excellence and protect instructional materials that our kids are being exposed to during school hours.
In your opinion, what are some of the biggest challenges the district is facing today?
PLACE 6
MINDY BUMGARNER: While LISD has some amazing features and opportunities our children are having unique issues at each feeder. A big challenge that is affecting students in learning loss and maturation in the system. This is a core issue that our school is trying to discover an answer for but has to find a medium that does not place more work on our teachers but also can help families that may not be able to help with that additional support with time, energy, or finances. Many of our children experience anxiety, depression, and difficulties staying focused. Our schools have tried to compensate with a perception that we have to address and fix this immediately. However, these children are experiencing something that none of us can empathize with on a personal basis. These children were taken from a constant in their worlds and rushed home to learn individually with no physical contact with a teacher. Many of these children learn in different ways with physical, action, and listening. When this changed our children started to identify that anything outside our house is potentially anxiety provoking. As a parent, I have to become more intune with my child’s emotional well-being and advocate for my child. I discovered difficulties with communication in the system and the maddening when you feel unheard. I believe as a parent we have to have our voice heard and echoed on the board. This can help open the lines of communication of needs of the families for the school but also allows the line of communication of where we as a community have to help our ISD. Teachers are an integral part of our educational system. During the chaos of the pandemic, I found myself not only relying on teachers but communicating how to enhance learning at home. Our teachers need to feel supported by their ISD and community. They give so much time, energy, and personal finance to invest in our children. I was disheartened to hear from multiple teachers a fear to question a system or vocalize a concern. In one of my previous employment, I worked as a school counselor and would advocate not only for my families but the teachers. There needs to be a better form of checks and balances that will not only retain our teachers but continue to make LISD the DFW’s top school district for employees. Teacher retention is a huge issue in the state of Texas and support was one of the highest needs for teachers.
MICHELLE ALKHATIB: Funding of our schools is the biggest issue we face in Lewisville ISD. We need to continue advocating for the needed resources in our district. We currently are giving nearly $60 million dollars of our local property tax dollars back to the state in recapture. We are having to find creative ways to fund teacher retention, classroom resources, and safety and security measures. We have some of the best programs and resources in the nation for our students. We need to be able to continue providing these options to our families.
Teacher Retention is another big issue that we face today. Lewisville ISD is the best school district in Texas and voted as the top employer in Denton County. We need to make sure that our teachers, administrators, and staff are being praised as such. Our teachers have been on the frontlines of education and incurred multiple stressors professionally and personally. We need to continue to listen to our employees and find ways that will keep them wanting to stay in LISD. I am here to work as a partner alongside them to educate and grow them as leaders. I want to encourage the teachers and administrators to know that they are in the best district and want to stay and retire here.
PLACE 7
STACI L. BARKER: The greatest challenge for Lewisville ISD, and indeed for the state, is teacher recruitment and retention. In order to create the best opportunities for students, we have to have the best teacher workforce. And teachers all across the state are overworked, underpaid, and leaving the profession at an alarming rate. I would of course investigate how we can provide higher salaries and benefits for teachers and staff (including counselors, librarians, and other key staff members), but budget constraints often limit how much we can increase those dollar amounts. What we can do immediately is look at all the initiatives that get put onto teachers’ and staff members’ plates and pare it back. We have to protect our teachers’ time to enable them to spend it where it is needed most, teaching and supporting our students. I plan to fight initiative fatigue and overwhelming working conditions by scaling back what is required of our staff members on a day-to-day basis.
JACOB ANDERSON: As a district we are facing a decline in student enrollment, have an increasingly difficult time filling teacher positions, and a deficit budget. We also have about a third of our students living on or under the poverty line, an increase in student drug use, and truancy continues to make a significant impact on student achievement and district funding.
ASHLEY JONES: The Budget is the biggest challenge facing the district as we have a large deficit going into the 2023-2024 school year.
What are some of the biggest opportunities for the district in the next four years?
PLACE 6
MINDY BUMGARNER: I think a big opportunity that we can tackle in the next four years is starting to open up our career center and helping students become more aware of opportunities. I feel like this area has been overlooked by many students and that they may not feel that college is their career path and lose the motivation towards academics. I think there needs to be a highlight to this and the opportunity to opt-in to occupational testing that may help pair a child with a career training. I see this district as a great one that has so much potential for further growth with connections with communities that can not only help our students, teachers, and staff. By bridging that connection we can only continue to grow and address the issues we find unique to LISD and hopefully be able to pass that knowledge to other districts in Texas.
MICHELLE ALKHATIB: Lewisville ISD is a district that we all want to call home. It is a district that cares for its teachers and students. The Board of Trustees is the link between the school district and the community. The board members are advocates for public education and help grow community support for the schools in the district.
As the district continues to grow, we can support the teachers and employees by advocating and allocating funding to help support the hiring and retention process. It is important that the board listens to the district employees regarding the needs that they must have to be successful leaders. The board should work closely with the superintendent to cultivate a culture of organization that is seen as supportive. There should be plans, systems and procedures in place to monitor the culture of the district. We want to encourage our teachers and staff to live within LISD and truly call it their home.
School boards have a critical role in ensuring that students learn what they need to know and are prepared. Being a board member requires strategic policymaking that emphasizes student learning. It is important to ensure that the goals remain the primary focus for the district and that there is a clear alignment. These policies in place determine how students are taught, what they are taught, and how schools manage students and school personnel. Boards that lead by policy are more likely to address the most significant issues.
It is important to understand the parents’ aspirations for the school district. There should be an ongoing dialogue between district leadership and the parents about a shared problem or opportunity for growth. The parents are a partner in the decision making therefore they are needed to support programs and funding efforts for the district. We need to educate the parents to stretch their thinking that student success is not identified by test scores alone. As a district, we must show them what student success looks like.
The programs that LISD offers to our students are incomparable to our surrounding districts. Our students excel not only in academics but in fine arts, athletics, academic teams, and career tech. Over the next four years with the advocating for additional funding, retention of teachers, attraction to live within the district and working with the parents as continuing partners, Lewisville ISD will be considered the best school district for students in Texas.
PLACE 7
STACI L. BARKER: I believe the biggest opportunity in our district over the next few years is presenting to more of our students that Career/Technical Education (CTE) programs and college preparation programs are not mutually exclusive. As the job market and college entrance becomes more and more competitive, I believe students that have experience in both these areas will have the edge as they leave our district. However, often students are convinced that this is an either/or situation, that they must choose one over the other, and in some cases, scheduling creates this dichotomy as well. I think we need to investigate our master schedules to ensure that more students have access to both kinds of programs.
JACOB ANDERSON: LISD takes ALL kids and provides an incredible student experience and engaging classroom instruction. Our district provides school choice with easy transfer options, a low tax rate compared to any other surrounding school district, a stable work environment with low turnover and our schools produce a tremendous amount of student success in athletics, fine arts and academics.
ASHLEY JONES: The expansion of career classes at TECC-E and TECC-W are the best opportunity to provide students an avenue to enter the workforce immediately upon graduation.
Are there any existing programs in the district that you think should be expanded or enhanced? Please give examples.
PLACE 6
MINDY BUMGARNER: I think the career center could be enhanced with helping get the resources to the appropriate students. While we have some amazing opportunities, if we do not help our parents and students connect with the appropriate resource then they are not effective. This could be used by not only having a greater visibility to students of the opportunities but also potential career testing to determine if particular trade could benefit a student with advancement. I think security in the district is an issue that has been mentioned to me multiple times. From a school district perspective we have always been ahead of the requirements and that is showing through our security being used to educate other districts. However, we were ahead of the requirements and need to continue to further look at new unique ways to keep our schools a safe place where children feel safe to work. I think our security needs to be enhanced with building and infrastructure security and helping make our resource officers more visible. That visibility may be from additional officers or actively training the staff.
MICHELLE ALKHATIB: The Career & Technical Education programs that we offer in Lewisville ISD are top-notch. The program focuses on providing a quality educational experience to allow students to reach their fullest potential. They can take these skills learned and pursue a high-skill job and advanced education. While the program currently serves nearly 13,000 students a year, many students are missing out on the opportunities available due to their other studies and/or extracurricular activities. I would like to explore opportunities to allow all students the ability to try out career and technical courses while still pursuing their other passions.
PLACE 7
STACI L. BARKER: I believe the greatest asset of our district is the breadth of pathways and programs available to all students across the district. No matter what our students’ interests are, there is a program for them, along with a variety of ways to be prepared for the future. For instance, one student I know who will be graduating from The Colony High School this spring will leave our district with an Associate’s Degree, a Pharmacy Technician certification, and an acceptance to a prestigious art school out of state. What a great example of having both sets of skills noted above! All of our students have the means in our district to leave both college- and career-ready. My one concern in this area is that perhaps not all of our programs are as easily accessible to all groups of students across the district. For instance, our African American students are completing advanced courses at about half the rate of all students. I want to ask hard questions about why that is and what we can do about it.
JACOB ANDERSON: Our 1:X iPad Initiative. We have come a long way from where we started with iPads as a district but we have room for continued improvement. Having the correct piece of technology in the hands of learners to access instruction and learning in and outside of the classroom is crucial. Guided instruction, skills practice, targeted interventions are all available at their fingertips. Going "back to the basics" shortchanges the learning opportunities that we are currently positioned to offer to our students and it hinders us from meeting the requirements of state mandates such as HB 4545 interventions and state testing. Our 1:X program is continually improving but I would like to see an enhancement in the deployment process, security safeguards, and parental access.
ASHLEY JONES: The Collegiate Academy at The Colony High School should be expanded to every campus. Giving students the ability to earn an associates degree upon graduation is an incredible opportunity for a young person.
What are your top priorities as a candidate?
PLACE 6
MINDY BUMGARNER: My top priorities as a candidate is transparency with the school district with both budget and curriculum, helping strengthen a parent’s role in their children’s education, and supporting staff and teachers. I believe with these achievements we can prioritize our students' achievement and success in turn greatly benefiting our district.
MICHELLE ALKHATIB: My top 3 priorities will be to: Advocate for all students, teachers, and staff in the district; Work as a team with the Board of Trustees to ensure that all of our students have access to the best education and are safe within their schools; and Listen to the community.
Funding of our schools is the biggest issue we face in Lewisville ISD. Without the proper funding, our district is forced to find creative ways to ensure that we can fund teachers and staff the district accordingly, provide classroom resources so that every student in the district has the same access, and ensure a safe and secure learning environment. As a district, we should not have to sacrifice resources and safety and security measures because of lack of funding. We currently are giving $54 million dollars of our local property tax dollars back to the state in recapture. This is forcing us to find creative ways to fund teacher retention, classroom resources, and safety and security measures. We have some of the best programs and resources in the nation for our students. We need to be able to continue providing these options to our families. I will continue advocating for all the students, teachers and staff in Lewisville ISD.
Be a team player. This is an analogy that we have been taught since we were young when it comes to sports, making friends and going through life. It is important to recognize that one person cannot do it all alone. Together, we can do far more than would be possible alone. You must have the willingness to work alongside others. Teams are made to inspire and challenge each other. As a Board of Trustees, I will continue to collaborate and be a team player with the other board members and Superintendent to continue moving the district forward.
One of the key responsibilities as a Board of Trustees is to engage and inform the community. As a board, we are the connection between community and what is happening in LISD. The school board represents the voice of the community and helps provide understanding of the community’s resources and needs. The school board is the policy maker closest to the students and teachers. It is critical to help both schools and students reach their fullest potential that we listen to the community.
PLACE 7
STACI L. BARKER: My first priority is student safety. I want students to feel like they are safe, in all the definitions of safe, when they walk into LISD buildings. My second priority is student opportunity. Every student, regardless of their zip code, should have the opportunity to pursue any life beyond graduation that they desire. My third priority is teacher support. We have to recruit and retain the best teaching force to provide students with the best possible education.
JACOB ANDERSON: Recruiting and retaining highly qualified staff, budget constraints and continued improvement in campus safety and student achievement.
ASHLEY JONES: Invest in our Teachers. Review the Budget to accomplish first priority. And bring back the focus of Getting Back to the Basics.
Are there any new programs you think the district should consider implementing?
PLACE 6
MINDY BUMGARNER: I think some new programs would be two different boards that assist with students experiencing educational difficulties and one that addresses behavioral concerns. Our district is a very large one that has different problems in various locations. The learning loss has been seen as an issue at all schools and many teachers do not have the time to do additional tutoring after school or make up for the lost educational time. The board could help evaluate what kind of support each of our children that have been identified as having difficulty may need; such as:is it suggestion to a resource, is it being able to see videos of the teacher explaining the material, or is additional tutoring needed to help these children meet and master their goals. I have heard numerous times the disparity in the behavioral system responses with children of color and lower social economic classes by having a significant elevation in out of school suspension and expulsion. For punishments to this severity a child needs to have this evaluated by a board and not a single individual that can be seen as accountable. This would allow for students to understand expectations and consequences but also allow them to combine each unique student's cultural and family lifestyle into understanding what is the cause of the behavior or decision. By the board being able to have this unique perspective and cultural education a behavior modification plan can be set with the student and family that outlines expectations, rewards, and consequences that are fair to each child prior to making such a drastic educational decision.
MICHELLE ALKHATIB: I would like to see how the district can implore schools at all levels to encourage participation in clubs and extracurricular activities for our students. Research shows that students who are involved in clubs and extra activities will be able to develop the skills needed to communicate, have teamwork, build relationships, and find a sense of belonging. Students who are involved in clubs, sports, fine arts, or extra activities are more likely to have a positive attitude towards school and higher learning and come to school on a regular basis.
PLACE 7
STACI L. BARKER: One program that I have seen happening in other districts is a series of community outreach events providing information and resources for various mental health and safety needs, in particular the fentanyl crisis. For example, I attended a community event where one of the school nurses from a neighboring district presented to parents and community members on the signs of fentanyl addiction and resources for what to do and how to talk to kids about the drug. The nurse was accompanied by an interpreter so that the information was also presented in Spanish. I believe this kind of program would be a great benefit to our community here in Lewisville ISD.
JACOB ANDERSON: As a previous Title 1 educator, my hope, prayer, and efforts have always been to increase parent and community involvement on campus. Not only is this hope rooted in three different areas of our teacher appraisal system (LEAD), but it also adds an incredible benefit to our student achievement, student experiences and campus safety. WE NEED MORE parents and community members involved on our campuses, in our classrooms, and on our committees. I believe we can increase involvement with a community liaison and clear communication in a family's native language. We currently use Skyward and Skylerts to communicate with families. Many schools also utilize social media. Schools like Lakeland Elementary send regular communication home via Skylerts in three different languages. Translating slows down the communication process, makes it expensive and less timely. I know the technology exists and I would like to explore how we can partner with Skyward to accommodate our 88ish home languages by including an automated translator to the Skylert system to increase communication, transparency and approachability.
ASHLEY JONES: With a large deficit in the budget there are not any new programs that need to come to LISD. Once the deficit can be resolved then a discussion can be opened up about bringing in new programs. At this point the board needs to curb spending so that the district can avoid raising taxes.
What is your history of involvement in the district community?
PLACE 6
MINDY BUMGARNER: I have always been very active in my child’s school have it been with volunteering for events, being president of the orchestra board, and also being an active parent with her sport. I was taught from a young age that you invest into your community and life. This investment has been through volunteering at numerous community events and donating to causes with our first responders. I have also been a political advocate in the community that has allowed me to have contact with thousands of our constituents that happily have vocalized their concerns and praises for our district.
MICHELLE ALKHATIB: I have been heavily involved in Lewisville ISD for the last eight years. I have served the district in multiple district level committees such as the Superintendent’s Parent Advisory Committee, District Advocacy Committee, Long Range Planning Committee, Key Communicators and local campus Building Leadership Teams. I have served on the Lewisville ISD Council of PTAs Board as the President and Advocacy chair and am currently the Parliamentarian. Through the Council of PTAs leadership role, I have worked with every campus in the district providing training, resources, and encouragement to those with PTAs and those that are not able to hold a PTA. I currently serve as the Flower Mound Boys Soccer Booster Club Secretary and serve on the Lewisville Education Foundation Board. I am a graduate of the Inside LISD Leadership Program and the Full Circle Texas PTA Leadership Program. As a parent involved, I currently serve on four local PTA boards, one of which my children do not attend. I am a Field Service Representative and an Organizational Team Leader with Texas PTA working alongside school districts across the state. I also serve on multiple committees within Texas PTA.
PLACE 7
STACI L. BARKER: I currently serve as the Secretary for my daughter’s Choir Booster Club (at McKamy Middle School). I’m also a member of McKamy’s PTA. In addition, I serve on the vestry (governing board) of my church, The Episcopal Church of the Annunciation in Lewisville, and as a lector during service and a Youth Formation teacher.
JACOB ANDERSON: From 2012-2022 I was a LISD educator, first as a special education teacher, then a 3rd grade dual language teacher, and finally as a campus administrator. Currently I serve on a campus PTA, on a campus-based leadership team, and in different volunteer capacities on numerous campuses.
ASHLEY JONES: I have been an active volunteer with the PTA for the last six years serving as a copy room volunteer and copy room coordinator for the PTA board.
Get Lewisville Leader news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.