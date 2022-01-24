Lewisville ISD is closed from Wednesday through Sunday.
Interim Superintendent Gary Patterson sent an email to Lewisville ISD parents and students on Monday saying reported student cases across the district’s middle and high schools over the last 10 days have increased by almost 500%. Staff absences have run over 900 each day and peaked at 1,048 last Friday, Patterson said.
“Our staffing shortages have reached significant levels due to the latest COVID surge,” Patterson said. “We do not have enough staff members to cover the expected staff absences, despite our best efforts to find substitutes and coverage for classes. The numbers simply are not in our favor.”
The district will not be able to conduct virtual classes, the letter said.
Student activities such as fine arts and athletics will continue at the high school level. Middle school activities will be rescheduled for a future date. However, some optional fine arts practice sessions might be held virtually. Campus-specific information will be shared by campus administrators.
“We do not make this decision lightly,” Patterson said. “We have heard from concerned families on all sides of this issue. Some believe we should have closed the district earlier. Some believe we shouldn’t close schools at all. We know this is not a perfect solution, and certainly a measure we wish we didn’t have to take. I want to be clear - we have used every resource available over the last two weeks to keep the district open.”
