Another lawsuit has been filed against Lewisville ISD on the grounds of violating community members’ voting rights.
On Tuesday, attorneys from law firm Brewer Storefront filed suit in federal court on behalf of plaintiff Paige Dixon against LISD and its trustees. The suit alleges that the school district’s election system violates the Fourteenth Amendment and Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 because it denies fair representation to voters of color.
More specifically, the complaint argues that Lewisville ISD’s at-large electoral system (a system in which voters do not need to live within a specific precinct or area to vote in a particular race) has given affluent white voters more representation than voters in school attendance zones with large minority populations.
“The district’s at-large system for electing the seven-member LISD Board of Trustees effectively denies membership and representation to African Americans, Hispanics, Asians and other people of color – including Ms. Dixon, who is African American,” the complaint said.
The lawsuit alleges that while Lewisville ISD services a diverse population of families, all board members since 2010 have been white. In arguing the racial disparity, it alleges that seven trustees collectively live in six elementary school attendance zones, with five of those zones being majority-white. This, the complaint says, exacerbates an achievement gap that exists between Lewisville ISD schools, as none of the trustees reside in an attendance zone for the five lowest-performing elementary schools.
“Predictably, a large achievement gap exists between a small fraction of schools that enroll mostly white students and the schools in the district that educate children who are predominantly people of color,” the complaint said. “The Board, which oversees a more than $579 million general fund expenditures budget, is failing the non-white population.”
When asked to clarify the nature of the lawsuit, Amanda Brim, Lewisville ISD’s chief communications officer said on Thursday, “We were just made aware of this yesterday. It is not our practice to comment on pending litigation.”
Attorney Katherine Leal Unmuth of Brewer Storefront said in addition to the Board of Trustees not depicting a more equal representation of the district’s population, the district’s 16-member administrative district leadership team has only one person of color serving on it, a team comprised of 15 white members and one African American woman.
As of the 2020-21 school year, the district’s student population was 37.6% white, 30.5% Hispanic, 15.5% Asian, 11.6% African American and 4.4% two or more races.
According to the lawsuit, the numbers of Hispanic, African American and Asian voters are sufficiently large and geographically compact such that at least one single-member electoral district could be created in which voters of color are a majority.
Dixon is an active community member, a U.S. Army combat veteran and a mother of two children who have attended LISD schools. She ran for Place 1 on the LISD school board in May 2021 and lost with 43% of the votes against the 56.5% garnered by Trustee Buddy Bonner. Dixon’s community involvement includes her tenure acting as a PTA president, membership in the LISD Academic Calendar and Superintendent Parental Advisory Committees; acting as chair for the LISD Council of the PTA’s Advocacy Committee; serving as a volunteer coordinator of the LISD High School Band Booster Club; volunteering for Denton County Meals on Wheels and membership with the Concerned Citizens and African-American Parents (CCAAP).
Brewer Storefront previously brought a lawsuit against LISD in 2019 on behalf of Frank Vaughan on the grounds of voting rights violations. U.S. District Judge Sean D. Jordan dismissed the case because Vaughan, as a white man, did not meet the definition of an aggrieved person because his right to vote was not infringed on account of his race.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.