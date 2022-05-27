Lewisville ISD is in the early stages of plotting its budget and district-wide tax rate for the 2022-23 fiscal year. While the proposed budget and tax rate will not be fleshed out until the district conducts a series of budget workshops, preliminary projections were revealed in a recent work session.
According to Chief Financial Officer Paige Meloni, Lewisville ISD is tentatively projected to accrue $580 million in general fund revenue against $595 million in expenditures, all while maintaining a maintenance and operation (M&O) tax rate of $0.9062 per $100 valuation.
The M&O tax rate for the current fiscal year is $0.9278 per $100 valuation, and upon the 2021-22 budget's approval in August, general fund revenue was projected for $552 million.
The early projections for the 2022-23 budget hinged on assumptions, including that 86% of the general fund revenue came directly from Lewisville ISD taxpayers. Moreover, Meloni said district officials are anticipating a 7% increase in taxable property value growth compared to the prior fiscal year.
But as discussion progressed during the workshop meeting, certain challenges were addressed. District expenditures such as equipment utilities and fuel are projected to increase due in part to the recent surge in gas prices and global supply chain constraints.
Furthermore, because the Denton Central Appraisal District is anticipating 120,000 appraisal protests from property owners in 2022, concerns were also leveled regarding the district's ability to certify its tax roll and adequately assess the taxable value of its property.
Lewisville ISD will conduct another 2022-23 budget workshop this summer. The precise date has not been determined.
A formally proposed budget will be presented to the Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees in August. If approved, the 2022-23 budget would take effect on Sept. 1.
Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.
