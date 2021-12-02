Lewisville ISD selected an interim superintendent following deliberation in a Monday Board of Trustees special meeting.
Following a closed executive session that exceeded one hour, the board voted unanimously to appoint Gary Patterson as the interim superintendent. In a Nov. 16 meeting, Patterson and another former superintendent, Karen Rue, were appointed as “superintendent search consultants” following the announced retirement of current Superintendent Kevin Rogers.
Rogers, whose retirement will be effective on Jan. 31, was appointed to the post in 2015 following a tenure with Lewisville ISD that started in 1986. He has been in education for 41 years overall and served for five years with the Texas Department of Mental Health before joining Lewisville ISD.
Lewisville ISD could not immediately be reached for comment on when the board will deliberate on finding Rogers’ formal successor, but Lewisville ISD President Tracy Scott Miller indicated in the meeting that Patterson could “guide [the district] as interim [superintendent] through the next two-and-a-half months or so.”
In November, district spokesperson Amanda Brim said officials anticipate that Lewisville ISD’s next superintendent will be named in the spring.
Audrey Henvey contributed to this report.
