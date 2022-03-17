Marcus High School student Elizabeth Stark has helped her team advance to nationals.
In April, she will be competing in a national DECA competition with her classmates in Atlanta, where she will be discussing tourism and hospitality while competing under business operations research.
“It feels really awesome moving on to nationals,” Stark said. “We didn't think it was going to happen really. I'm in a group with two other girls, and both of them have competed before. It was my first time competing, and although we work really hard on our presentations, and the goal was to get as far as we could, it was pretty surreal for us to find out we actually made it. It's pretty exciting to know we're going to Atlanta.”
Stark joined DECA her junior year of high school. Because of COVID-19, she said she was not as active in it as she is now.
“DECA, when I describe it to others, I say it's like a business club, but it's honestly so much more than that,” Stark said. “The students in the club are educated on how businesses work like the ins and outs of finance, business and even economics, so it's really good in that event. You also network with so many other kids who are part of the organization which is a huge opportunity. I encourage it for anybody. You not only learn so much, you also develop a huge network of friends and connections that last years.”
Stark said she plans on studying international business and studying abroad once she graduates. She currently has a scholarship to Denison University.
